The Festive Arby's Collectible Cups You Might Remember From The '80s

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If you hear "Arby's" and think of roast beef sandwiches instead of collectible holiday glassware, you probably weren't keeping tabs on the promotional offers there in the 1970s and '80s. A trove of vintage fast food collectibles that everyone used to have in their kitchen has become symbolic of the era (who remembers glass McDonald's mugs?), and in those times of rose-colored memory, Arby's released limited-edition promotional glasses. These glasses came in a variety of designs, including NHL teams, "Rocky & Bullwinkle" cartoons, and — perhaps best known — multiple lines of Christmas cups, which have now become popular with collectors.

Arby's was one of the most popular fast food chains of the '80s, and was known for its unique marketing during the decade. One memorable 1980 Arby's commercial spotlighted a kaleidoscope of customer demographics who loved the food there — from emcee hosts to truck drivers to space aliens — against a singsongy jingle. Under this experimental marketing umbrella fell lines of Christmas glassware. Arby's designs (which included stemware) were a shockingly elegant turn from a fast food chain famous for "having the meats."

The glasses found an enthusiastic audience and appear to be widely in use over 40 years later. A Facebook post dedicated to an Arby's holiday collection from 1978 depicting homestead winter scenes (snow-frosted houses and horse-drawn sleigh rides) is filled with nostalgic commenters, who write, "I WISH THEY WOULD BRING THEM BACK," and "Love them and use every year."