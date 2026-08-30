What's The Actual Difference Between Chick-Fil-A And McDonald's Chicken?

McDonald's and Chick-fil-A both built their menus around chicken. Fans of either will tell you the two taste nothing alike — whichever they claim makes the best chicken sandwich will be described as crispier and juicier than the other. Turns out it's not just bias talking; the chicken from the two chains really is different, and more than most people realize.

Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwich is built around a cut of boneless, skinless chicken breast with rib meat. McDonald's McCrispy? Also a chicken breast fillet with rib meat. However, Chick-fil-A's recipe uses pasteurized nonfat dry milk, pasteurized egg, and MSG in the egg-milk wash. Add the peanut oil for frying — itself faintly nutty — and you've got the source of Chick-fil-A's richer, denser bite.

McDonald's McCrispy, on the other hand, leans on baking soda to puff the coating and a canola-corn-soybean oil blend for frying instead. That combo points to a crust that'll likely taste lighter, airier, and more neutral in flavor than Chick-fil-A's. With such different preparation styles, it's no wonder the two taste different, despite starting from the same cut.

Apart from preparation, other differences point to a difference in the quality of the chicken the two chains use. The grade and where the it comes from are two key factors that set the chicken from McDonald's and Chick-fil-A apart.