Bartenders Tell These 8 White Lies Constantly

When you're at a bar, you need to understand how to read the room. When the bar isn't that busy, go ahead and order the most intricate drink on the menu. But when the bar is absolutely packed, you have to be aware that it's a huge inconvenience to your bartender to order a drink that's going to involve a lot of steps to make. Blended drinks often fall into that category. This is why Justin Morales, hospitality professional and author of "Serving Life: Behind Bars, Kitchens, and Hospitality" and "You Are the Standard: A Restaurant Leader's Leadership Blueprint," says that sometimes, he tells guests that the blender is broken when it's actually not.

"Sometimes the blender is perfectly fine," he says. "The truth is, the bar is absolutely buried, the dining room is packed, and firing up a blender for one frozen drink can disrupt the entire flow of service, not to mention introducing that wonderful chainsaw-like sound into an otherwise nice dinner." When you see your bartender basically running back and forth behind the bar to get people their drinks, you can pretty much guarantee that they're not going to want to make you a frozen cocktail.

"When a bartender says the blender is broken, occasionally what they really mean is: We are so deep in the weeds right now that this frozen margarita might be the thing that kills us," explains Morales. This doesn't just apply to blended beverages, though — there are other drinks you should avoid ordering at a busy bar.