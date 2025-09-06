16 Drinks You Should Never Order At A Busy Bar

There's a time and a place for everything, including cocktails. Bars are the best place to catch a buzz, but there is some unspoken etiquette when it comes to ordering. To start, order all at once, say thank you, and never, ever, order a Ramos Gin Fizz. A seasoned bartender can shake up cocktails insanely fast, but speed can only go so far with a packed bar full of thirsty patrons. Making painstaking cocktails is all part of the job, so chances are the bartender will smile politely and add your order to their long mental to-do list, but they'll be silently stewing inside.

Swanky cocktail bars feature elaborate cocktails that take time and precision, but even those bars get slammed. If you ask for anything with more than three ingredients at a dive bar mid-rush, the bartender might not even humor you, but avoiding complicated drinks is also an advantage for you. The price of cocktails doesn't ebb and flow with the crowd, and do you really want to wait an extra fifteen minutes for that fancy $20 cocktail?

First and foremost, these drink orders will put you on the bartender's blacklist, and if you're in the business of having a good time, that's not a great place to be. If you really want to bring the bartender joy (and this is coming from one), order a beer, wine, or a simple two-ingredient pour; something that doesn't call for more hands than a human has. If you'd like a drink in your hand within ten minutes, steer clear of these 16 cocktails.