One Of Dunkin's Best Breakfast Sandwiches Outshines The Classic Sausage, Egg, And Cheese

Dunkin' may be known first and foremost for coffee and donuts, but those are just the tip of the iceberg of a vast menu full of breakfast favorites. And there's no shortage of variety when it comes to breakfast sandwiches. To that effect, we sampled and ranked 7 breakfast sandwiches at Dunkin' according to taste, texture, and value.

One of our favorite sandwiches in the tasting was the sweet black pepper bacon breakfast sandwich which came in second place, edging out the classic sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich that came in third. While the sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich is a great hangover cure and a tried-and-true classic that was tasty and well-executed, the sweet black pepper bacon breakfast sandwich was much more complex in terms of both flavor and texture. The bacon was nice and crispy with a more robust savoriness than the breakfast sausage patty.

On top of the savoriness, we were also delighted at how the sweet, peppery, and smoky notes shone through. Like the classic sausage, egg, and cheese, the sweet black pepper bacon sandwich is served on a buttery flakey croissant and also has cheese and an egg. The white cheddar cheese melted beautifully while the egg was perfectly executed. Both elements provided a gooey and fluffy contrast to the crispy bacon and flaky croissant for a well-rounded texture and flavor profile with each bite.