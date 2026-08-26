One Of Dunkin's Best Breakfast Sandwiches Outshines The Classic Sausage, Egg, And Cheese
Dunkin' may be known first and foremost for coffee and donuts, but those are just the tip of the iceberg of a vast menu full of breakfast favorites. And there's no shortage of variety when it comes to breakfast sandwiches. To that effect, we sampled and ranked 7 breakfast sandwiches at Dunkin' according to taste, texture, and value.
One of our favorite sandwiches in the tasting was the sweet black pepper bacon breakfast sandwich which came in second place, edging out the classic sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich that came in third. While the sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich is a great hangover cure and a tried-and-true classic that was tasty and well-executed, the sweet black pepper bacon breakfast sandwich was much more complex in terms of both flavor and texture. The bacon was nice and crispy with a more robust savoriness than the breakfast sausage patty.
On top of the savoriness, we were also delighted at how the sweet, peppery, and smoky notes shone through. Like the classic sausage, egg, and cheese, the sweet black pepper bacon sandwich is served on a buttery flakey croissant and also has cheese and an egg. The white cheddar cheese melted beautifully while the egg was perfectly executed. Both elements provided a gooey and fluffy contrast to the crispy bacon and flaky croissant for a well-rounded texture and flavor profile with each bite.
More customer reviews for the sweet black pepper bacon breakfast sandwich
Dunkin' customers loved the sweeet black pepper bacon sandwich as much as we did. A Facebook review gave the sweet pepper bacon sandwich a 9 out of 10 and was surprised at how good the sandwich was. "You can instantly taste the sweetness that bacon brings and I'm here for it...It is so good," the reviewer proclaimed. Another Facebook review said that the sweet black pepper bacon tasted great in their wake up wrap — it certainly seems to be the star of the show. In fact, you can order the sweet pepper bacon as a snack. According to one Facebook review that said the bacon is "the big winner for me," you can order a sleeve of snacking bacon that comes with eight crispy slices.
The sweet pepper bacon sandwich doesn't come with any condiments, so a great way to customize your sandwich for even more flavor is to add a few packets of hot sauce or some mustard for a spicy, tangy element. Another way to give your breakfast sandwich a delicious upgrade is to add crispy hash browns. Dunkin' runs on coffee, so don't forget to order one of the creative coffee drinks to accompany your breakfast sandwich. One Facebook customer recommended the peanut butter iced coffee for a sweet and savory profile that mirrors the sweet and savory bacon.