The Hearty Jack In The Box Hamburger That's Worth Paying Extra For
When a burger craving strikes, foodies are often faced with an appetite-stunting ultimatum: Shell out for a pricey burger at a sit-down restaurant, or settle for a crummy, unsatisfying little burger from a fast food drive-thru. To thee, we offer good news: Thanks to Jack in the Box's Bacon Double Smashed Jack burger, those days are over. In Tasting Table's ranking of 13 Jack in the Box burgers, this gargantuan offering swept the competition as a fully-loaded fast food burger that actually satisfies.
The Bacon Double Smashed Jack features two ¼-pound smashburger-style patties topped with hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, pickle coins, grilled onions, and Smashed Jack Sauce, all on a plush brioche bun. As we mentioned in our review, the rich interplay of the crispy bacon and generous amount of melted cheese was perfectly balanced by the fresh lettuce, tomato, and umami garlic sauce. Quoth our reviewer, "I didn't get too much or too little of any one component in a bite, and the double patty didn't feel like too much at all."
By our count, the only possible room for improvement is if this burger were served on the chain's mouthwatering sourdough bread. Also, while we think this masterpiece burger is well worth its price, that price tag is admittedly worth mentioning.
The Bacon Double Smashed Jack is hearty and flavorful enough to justify its price
At a Jack in the Box location in Chicago, the Bacon Double Smashed Jack currently costs $9.99 – notably more expensive than the Sourdough Jack and Buttery Smashed Jack burgers which took second- and third-place in our ranking, respectively. Even beyond the Jack in the Box menu, comparable fast food bacon cheeseburger offerings like the Wendy's Baconator ($7.99) and the Burger King Bacon Double Cheeseburger ($4.29) clock in at much lower prices.
Fans seem to echo our stance. A YouTube review by @bestthingonthemenu notes that the $9.99 fetching price is high by fast food standards, but praises the burger's substantiality (using descriptors like "juicy" and "girthy") and above all else, its flavor. "Hands-down, get that," advises the poster, calling the Bacon Double Smashed Jack "THE one to order," out of the chain's lineup.
Elsewhere on social media, a Reddit thread dedicated to the hearty Bacon Double Smashed Jack burger is filled with similarly enthusiastic reviews, with comments like "the double bacon smash burger was amazing. Possibly the best fast food burger I've had." Another said: "The burger is really killer actually. [...] it's the condiments they add that remind of you of that smash burger taste, and they pulled it off really well." Its cost may rival some sit-down restaurant prices — but, if you're in a rush and hitting the drive-thru, the quality payoff of this burger could be worth it.