The Hearty Jack In The Box Hamburger That's Worth Paying Extra For

When a burger craving strikes, foodies are often faced with an appetite-stunting ultimatum: Shell out for a pricey burger at a sit-down restaurant, or settle for a crummy, unsatisfying little burger from a fast food drive-thru. To thee, we offer good news: Thanks to Jack in the Box's Bacon Double Smashed Jack burger, those days are over. In Tasting Table's ranking of 13 Jack in the Box burgers, this gargantuan offering swept the competition as a fully-loaded fast food burger that actually satisfies.

The Bacon Double Smashed Jack features two ¼-pound smashburger-style patties topped with hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, pickle coins, grilled onions, and Smashed Jack Sauce, all on a plush brioche bun. As we mentioned in our review, the rich interplay of the crispy bacon and generous amount of melted cheese was perfectly balanced by the fresh lettuce, tomato, and umami garlic sauce. Quoth our reviewer, "I didn't get too much or too little of any one component in a bite, and the double patty didn't feel like too much at all."

By our count, the only possible room for improvement is if this burger were served on the chain's mouthwatering sourdough bread. Also, while we think this masterpiece burger is well worth its price, that price tag is admittedly worth mentioning.