2 Cheaper Alternatives To Chuck Roast That Are Equally Flavorful

It's no secret that the cost of food is on the rise, and shrinkflation is a problem that's as prevalent at restaurants as it is at the grocery store. While pot roast is a budget-friendly and crowd-pleasing recipe, the cost of chuck roast has become prohibitive. Fortunately, there are cheaper alternatives that render similar results and encompass various preparations. That's why we spoke with Brian Theis, cookbook author and recipe developer behind The Infinite Feast, about brisket and rump roast, two cheaper chuck roast alternatives that are equally flavorful.

According to Theis, the first and best alternative is whole brisket. Like chuck roast, brisket comes from the front end of the cow. "You have to buy a bigger piece of meat, but you'll probably be getting it for less per pound — could be $1 less per pound, depending where you buy," the chef notes. Brisket and chuck roast are both tough cuts that require similar cooking methods to tenderize them and bring out their flavors.

Although these cuts have different fat ratios and distributions, Thies adds that, "'[Brisket] has the durability of a chuck, so is great for a long braise like chuck, low and slow — will give you shreddable, fall-apart results like chuck." Brisket would make a more flavorful pot roast, and Theis thinks that it's ideal for a Mississippi pot roast in particular. Alternatively, use brisket instead of chuck roast in your next Texas chili recipe. Smoke brisket to shred and enjoy in a batch of tacos or burritos.