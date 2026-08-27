2 Cheaper Alternatives To Chuck Roast That Are Equally Flavorful
It's no secret that the cost of food is on the rise, and shrinkflation is a problem that's as prevalent at restaurants as it is at the grocery store. While pot roast is a budget-friendly and crowd-pleasing recipe, the cost of chuck roast has become prohibitive. Fortunately, there are cheaper alternatives that render similar results and encompass various preparations. That's why we spoke with Brian Theis, cookbook author and recipe developer behind The Infinite Feast, about brisket and rump roast, two cheaper chuck roast alternatives that are equally flavorful.
According to Theis, the first and best alternative is whole brisket. Like chuck roast, brisket comes from the front end of the cow. "You have to buy a bigger piece of meat, but you'll probably be getting it for less per pound — could be $1 less per pound, depending where you buy," the chef notes. Brisket and chuck roast are both tough cuts that require similar cooking methods to tenderize them and bring out their flavors.
Although these cuts have different fat ratios and distributions, Thies adds that, "'[Brisket] has the durability of a chuck, so is great for a long braise like chuck, low and slow — will give you shreddable, fall-apart results like chuck." Brisket would make a more flavorful pot roast, and Theis thinks that it's ideal for a Mississippi pot roast in particular. Alternatively, use brisket instead of chuck roast in your next Texas chili recipe. Smoke brisket to shred and enjoy in a batch of tacos or burritos.
Rump roast and brisket are great chuck roast alternatives
As for Theis' second choice, that would be rump roast. As its name implies, rump roast comes from the opposite end of the cow. While both rump roast and chuck roast are good cuts for slow cooking, rump roast is significantly leaner than chuck roast. The difference in fat content allows for different flavors and recipes.
"This might save you a little less, and might cook faster, than chuck," Theis warns. "Be gentler with it than chuck, make sure to have plenty of cooking broth whatever your recipe." That said, you can still use it to make a pot roast, taking into account that you'll need to adjust cooking liquid ratios and cooking times. If you want to incur a nice textured exterior, sear the rump roast to brown it on all sides in a Dutch oven before adding cooking liquid. The best way to keep an eye on doneness with a rump roast is by using a meat thermometer.
A leaner cut like rump roast offers a more robust meaty flavor and makes for clean easy slices to add to sandwiches. "French dip, or even other classic pot roast recipes work fine with this cut," Theis recommends. This is an especially good idea considering you have an au jus to keep the meat extra juicy. Rump roast would also work well in a beef po'boy sandwich.