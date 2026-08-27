The Reason Navy Sailors Never Wash Their Coffee Cups

The U.S. Navy has some unusual traditions, but few are quite as strange as the unofficial rule surrounding coffee mugs: Simply put, don't wash them. Ever. Instead, sailors allow layer upon layer of dark coffee residue to build up inside their cups until the ceramic is stained nearly black. While those of us with OCD or mere cleaning standards might recoil in horror, the tradition been around for decades and no one has reportedly fallen ill (yet).

The practice is apparently associated with Navy chiefs and other senior sailors, as their coffee cup's appearance can function as an unofficial indicator of experience. Really, who needs medals and ribbons when you've got a "cup of joe" in hand? The grimy mug is one way of establishing hierarchy, something they're quite fond of in the military. The more "seasoned" the cup is, the more senior its owner. Just like a well-kept cast-iron skillet gets seasoned over time with continued use, a sailor's cup accumulates coffee oils and residue.

For that reason, cleaning someone else's coffee cup can be considered a serious breach of etiquette. Online, folks reminisce about their personal experience with dirty cups while serving in the Navy. One Redditor noted: "Was in the Navy in the early 80's and one of the worst chewings I ever got was for washing my Chief's mug really well and getting rid of that coffee stain." Another added: "You clean a mug of [a sailor] it's a death sentence for that person."