If You Have Potatoes And A Few Eggs, Make A Stuffed Tortilla Breakfast In 5 Minutes
Across breakfast tables around the world, eggs and potatoes keep finding their way onto the same plate. From a hearty pan of breakfast hash and frittata to gorgeous potato-filled quiches that grace the most memorable brunches, these two ingredients make quite the power duo. This is why it comes as no surprise that when stuffed into a tortilla, they also turn into a 5-minute dish that tastes as golden as it looks.
It truly does not take any more than a few minutes, especially when everything comes together in one pan, one layer at a time. It starts with slices of potatoes scattered tightly to form a base, then followed by several cracked eggs, gently stirred. Once they are halfway set, that's when you bust out one of your favorite types of tortillas and lay them over top. One flip to the other side and another two or three more minutes of cooking, and you can fold the whole thing in half, serving up a delicious potato egg tortilla for breakfast.
Simple yet effective, this dish checks all the right boxes. You've got tender-crisp potatoes at the heart, bringing their usual comforting starchy taste. They become even more heartwarming with the surrounding eggs' savory warmth. In the pan, the two ingredients slightly meld into each other, their flavors harmonize, and textures seamlessly intertwine. Everything is encased inside a tortilla and its chewy pull, with a soft, toasty aroma welcoming you through each satisfying bite.
You can use more than just three ingredients
A three-ingredient breakfast is certainly the epitome of convenience, but the beauty of this dish is that it holds no limit. All of your favorite savory breakfast toppings are welcome to the pan. If we're talking vegetables, take your pick from leafy greens like spinach and kale to fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and many more. You can also consider salsa (both green and red work, depending on how spicy you'd like the dish) for an elevated juiciness. And don't underestimate fresh herbs. A sprinkle of cilantro or scallions at the end might be the only difference between an ordinary dish and something that looks like it came from a restaurant kitchen.
Another make-or-break factor in this dish is the cheese. An extra melty layer of queso fresco, Monterey Jack, or some good ole' shredded cheddar will take your egg tortilla to the next level. That melty tang with the cheesy pull makes the perfect base for hearty breakfast proteins to shine. Whether it's bacon (or maybe sweet and spicy cowboy bacon), chorizo, or even a bit of leftover ribs from last night's dinner, it's impossible to go wrong.
Last but not least — the flavoring. In addition to seasoning your eggs and potatoes with black pepper, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, etc., you can also incorporate other condiments for a more diverse taste profile. For those who love a spicy start to the morning, go with hot sauce or chili crisp. Smokiness arrives in spoonfuls of sun-dried tomato paste, or perhaps even get yourself an herby brightness with fresh chimichurri sauce. If nothing else, mayonnaise and its familiar tang always work.