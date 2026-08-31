If You Have Potatoes And A Few Eggs, Make A Stuffed Tortilla Breakfast In 5 Minutes

Across breakfast tables around the world, eggs and potatoes keep finding their way onto the same plate. From a hearty pan of breakfast hash and frittata to gorgeous potato-filled quiches that grace the most memorable brunches, these two ingredients make quite the power duo. This is why it comes as no surprise that when stuffed into a tortilla, they also turn into a 5-minute dish that tastes as golden as it looks.

It truly does not take any more than a few minutes, especially when everything comes together in one pan, one layer at a time. It starts with slices of potatoes scattered tightly to form a base, then followed by several cracked eggs, gently stirred. Once they are halfway set, that's when you bust out one of your favorite types of tortillas and lay them over top. One flip to the other side and another two or three more minutes of cooking, and you can fold the whole thing in half, serving up a delicious potato egg tortilla for breakfast.

Simple yet effective, this dish checks all the right boxes. You've got tender-crisp potatoes at the heart, bringing their usual comforting starchy taste. They become even more heartwarming with the surrounding eggs' savory warmth. In the pan, the two ingredients slightly meld into each other, their flavors harmonize, and textures seamlessly intertwine. Everything is encased inside a tortilla and its chewy pull, with a soft, toasty aroma welcoming you through each satisfying bite.