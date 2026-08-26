What's The Sauce On Roy Rogers' Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich?

Despite extensive menus, rebranding, and dozens of corporate gimmicks, some restaurants are just known for a particular menu item, and no amount of pizazz can distract customers from that one special thing. People associate Blizzards with Dairy Queen, Munchkins with Dunkin', and Gold Rush sauce with Roy Rogers — it's as simple as that. Gold Rush sauce is the key ingredient on the chain's Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich, smothered on top of a crunchy chicken patty, Monterey Jack cheese, and Smithfield bacon, all topped on a Kaiser roll.

Gold Rush sauce, also known as golden barbecue sauce or Roy's Gold Rush Sauce, is supposedly made with mustard, honey, and a selection of spices; though other sources also claim it contains barbecue sauce and brown sugar. It's essentially a sweet, tangy, golden-colored condiment that Roy Rogers not only slaps onto its Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich, but also offers as a dipping sauce for its chicken tenders. The company has never released an official ingredient list for the condiment, nor has it bottled the creation, which makes recreating it or even finding a near-identical grocery store copycat for the sauce more difficult.