What's The Sauce On Roy Rogers' Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich?
Despite extensive menus, rebranding, and dozens of corporate gimmicks, some restaurants are just known for a particular menu item, and no amount of pizazz can distract customers from that one special thing. People associate Blizzards with Dairy Queen, Munchkins with Dunkin', and Gold Rush sauce with Roy Rogers — it's as simple as that. Gold Rush sauce is the key ingredient on the chain's Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich, smothered on top of a crunchy chicken patty, Monterey Jack cheese, and Smithfield bacon, all topped on a Kaiser roll.
Gold Rush sauce, also known as golden barbecue sauce or Roy's Gold Rush Sauce, is supposedly made with mustard, honey, and a selection of spices; though other sources also claim it contains barbecue sauce and brown sugar. It's essentially a sweet, tangy, golden-colored condiment that Roy Rogers not only slaps onto its Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich, but also offers as a dipping sauce for its chicken tenders. The company has never released an official ingredient list for the condiment, nor has it bottled the creation, which makes recreating it or even finding a near-identical grocery store copycat for the sauce more difficult.
Roy Rogers turned Gold Rush sauce into its signature sauce
Roy Rogers' Gold Rush sauce has been a part of the menu since the chain introduced the Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich in the early 1990s. The chain almost didn't make it out of the 2020s, but luckily the old-school fast food joint made a comeback after nearly disappearing, thanks to modern upgrades and a focus on reviving its most iconic items, including Gold Rush sauce. Customers consider the golden sauce an integral part of the Roy Rogers experience, even going so far as to rank it above all other fast food sauces, like this Redditor who said, "Gold Rush sauce is THE BEST fast food condiment ever, fight me."
During its heyday, Roy Rogers trademarked both the Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich and the Gold Rush Sauce, but it allowed the trademark on Gold Rush Sauce to expire just two years later. During that time, the chain took advantage of the condiment's popularity by briefly debuting the Gold Rush Hot Ham N Cheese sandwich, which featured Hormel Cure 81 Ham, a combination of American and Monterey Jack cheeses, and the signature Gold Rush sauce on sourdough bread. Though we still find ourselves questioning the origin of secret special sauces at restaurants, and the hush-hush-ness about it all, there's no denying that Roy Rogers' Gold Rush sauce stirs quite a commotion.