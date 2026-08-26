Dave's Double Vs Wendy's Double Stack: What's The Difference?
Wendy's has built its reputation on its square-shaped hamburger patties, frosty sweet treats, and a bevy of brand collaborations that lean heavily into pop culture trends. While value remains at its forefront with its Everyday Value menu and Biggie Deals, some have questioned how two seemingly similar popular fast food cheeseburgers, Dave's Double and Wendy's Double Stack stack up to one another. At first glance, the biggest difference between Dave's Double from the regular hamburger menu and the Everyday Value menu's Wendy's Double Stack is that the latter lacks lettuce and mayonnaise.
Delving deeper into this comparison, however, there is more than these surface-level differences. Starting with the burger patties themselves, Dave's Double effectively doubles the amount of meat in a Dave's Single from Wendy's standard hamburger menu with two regular-sized patties. In contrast, Wendy's Double Stack provides a duo of "Jr." sized hamburger patties, similarly doubling the meat from another Everyday Value menu item, the Jr. Cheeseburger.
Moving onto the bun, whereas Dave's Double boasts a potato bun, the Double Stack's is simply referred to as a, "sandwich bun." Further, while both double burgers contain ketchup, mustard, slices of American cheese, sweet onion, and crinkle cut pickles, only Dave's Double accentuates this with the addition of mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. What's more, the difference in price between the two is more than four dollars, with the Double Stack costing around $3.79 and Dave's Double ringing up around $8.29.
Customer opinions about Wendy's duo of double burgers
Though Wendy's Double Stacked ranked towards the bottom and Dave's Single took the top spot in our rankings of every Wendy's burger, customer opinions vary. One Reddit user queries, "Why does the Double Stack taste so much better than their Signature Dave Single/Double Burgers?" Replies indicate that the Dave's Double is excessive with one user stating, "I used to get a Dave's Double but I think it's just too much. Two Double Stacks or a Double Stack biggie bag is literally perfect."
Another reply mentions the difference in packaging actually puts the Double Stack a cut above Dave's Double, sharing, "A big part of what hurts the taste of the Dave's singles, and especially doubles, is the foil wrapper. That thing just steams your lettuce and tomato, and steamed lettuce and tomato don't taste good. They also don't use enough lettuce, so even without the wrapper you'd end up with a single steamed leaf of lettuce due to the bigger beef patty."
Interestingly, in our three-way comparison of McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's double burgers, it was Burger King that took the crown. Nonetheless, Wendy's classic burgers and value offerings remain reliable options. Between Wendy's Double Stack and Dave's Double, there's a lot of great taste. It's simply a matter of just how much burger you want for your buck.