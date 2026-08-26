Dave's Double Vs Wendy's Double Stack: What's The Difference?

Wendy's has built its reputation on its square-shaped hamburger patties, frosty sweet treats, and a bevy of brand collaborations that lean heavily into pop culture trends. While value remains at its forefront with its Everyday Value menu and Biggie Deals, some have questioned how two seemingly similar popular fast food cheeseburgers, Dave's Double and Wendy's Double Stack stack up to one another. At first glance, the biggest difference between Dave's Double from the regular hamburger menu and the Everyday Value menu's Wendy's Double Stack is that the latter lacks lettuce and mayonnaise.

Delving deeper into this comparison, however, there is more than these surface-level differences. Starting with the burger patties themselves, Dave's Double effectively doubles the amount of meat in a Dave's Single from Wendy's standard hamburger menu with two regular-sized patties. In contrast, Wendy's Double Stack provides a duo of "Jr." sized hamburger patties, similarly doubling the meat from another Everyday Value menu item, the Jr. Cheeseburger.

Moving onto the bun, whereas Dave's Double boasts a potato bun, the Double Stack's is simply referred to as a, "sandwich bun." Further, while both double burgers contain ketchup, mustard, slices of American cheese, sweet onion, and crinkle cut pickles, only Dave's Double accentuates this with the addition of mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. What's more, the difference in price between the two is more than four dollars, with the Double Stack costing around $3.79 and Dave's Double ringing up around $8.29.