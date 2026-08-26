Move Over, Jersey Mike's And Firehouse — This Is The Italian Sub I'm Buying Instead In 2026

A properly made Italian sub is a point of pride for any great sandwich joint, but popular chain Italian subs don't always sell the best version of the meal. That's why it's worth eschewing big, nationwide outfits like Subway and Jersey Mike's when I want to tuck into an Italian. Instead, I'm going with a smaller restaurant brand that I know won't let me down: D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, a chain likely familiar to anyone who grew up on the East Coast.

D'Angelo's take on the Italian sub is one of the crown jewels of the brand's 89 outposts stretching from Connecticut to Maine. The sandwich includes meat offerings like pepperoni, capicola, genoa salami, and mortadella, paired with provolone cheese and other accompaniments like lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and onions. Then, everything is crowned with D'Angelo's Signature Dressing — a memorable blend of red wine vinegar, oregano, and olive oil — which drizzles over the sandwich.

Like the best Italian subs across the U.S., the D'Angelo Italian is meaty, spicy, and well-seasoned. Best of all, the cheesy, flavorful filling tastes great when served either hot or cold. This is a chain that kicks its subs up a notch by carefully (and freshly) preparing each serving, and it shows in a sandwich like this one. The Italian doesn't favor one meaty or veggie flavor over another, nor does it suffer from being contained by bland, over-processed (or soggy) bread.