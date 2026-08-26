Move Over, Jersey Mike's And Firehouse — This Is The Italian Sub I'm Buying Instead In 2026
A properly made Italian sub is a point of pride for any great sandwich joint, but popular chain Italian subs don't always sell the best version of the meal. That's why it's worth eschewing big, nationwide outfits like Subway and Jersey Mike's when I want to tuck into an Italian. Instead, I'm going with a smaller restaurant brand that I know won't let me down: D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, a chain likely familiar to anyone who grew up on the East Coast.
D'Angelo's take on the Italian sub is one of the crown jewels of the brand's 89 outposts stretching from Connecticut to Maine. The sandwich includes meat offerings like pepperoni, capicola, genoa salami, and mortadella, paired with provolone cheese and other accompaniments like lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and onions. Then, everything is crowned with D'Angelo's Signature Dressing — a memorable blend of red wine vinegar, oregano, and olive oil — which drizzles over the sandwich.
Like the best Italian subs across the U.S., the D'Angelo Italian is meaty, spicy, and well-seasoned. Best of all, the cheesy, flavorful filling tastes great when served either hot or cold. This is a chain that kicks its subs up a notch by carefully (and freshly) preparing each serving, and it shows in a sandwich like this one. The Italian doesn't favor one meaty or veggie flavor over another, nor does it suffer from being contained by bland, over-processed (or soggy) bread.
D'Angelo has been slinging subs for decades
What makes a D'Angelo sandwich so special? Well, for one thing, you can customize it any way you want, including the size. Order a small, medium, or large Italian — or the ambitious table-length, 29-inch Epic Party Sandwich. I wouldn't get an Italian sub from anyone else. On top of all of that, this sub is economically comparable to many of the national chains. A small D'Angelo Italian costs about $10 for a pick-up order compared to a similarly sized Jersey Mike's sandwich that goes for $12.
While the Italian sub at D'Angelo is good, it isn't the chain's signature sandwich. The sandwich brand was first established as "Ma Riva's Sub Shop" in 1967, though it has evolved over the decades into a chain well-known for its hot subs. It serves up hot-off-the-griddle faves like the Steak #9, D'Angelo's take on a steak sandwich. In addition to the Italian, the New England chain proudly sells cold subs like tuna salad for those who would rather have a less elaborate meal. Soups and salad bowls come standard, among other treats, all freshly prepared. Prepackaged sides like potato chips accompany most of their meals at an additional fee.
While locally renowned, D'Angelo is sadly one of the nation's underrated sandwich chains — but this status should change someday. If you find yourself visiting the East Coast, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is well worth a visit. I know I'll be coming back again and again, especially for that utterly perfect Italian sandwich.