Say Goodbye To Kerrygold Butter — This Cheaper Alternative Has Won Shoppers Over
Salted and unsalted, European-style, cultured, whipped, and grass-fed: your grocery store's butter options are endless and overwhelming. High-end butters, like Kerrygold, are certainly worth the money, especially for a baking project, but it can be a big commitment for an everyday butter. If you're looking for an affordable butter that doesn't sacrifice quality, there's a different brand shoppers are loving, and its name is Plugrà.
Produced by the Dairy Farmers of America, Plugrà's name — which is pronounced like the French "plus gras" — translates to "more fat." Its color is lighter than Kerrygold, but its 82% butterfat content gives it a creamy, European-style texture, even though it's made in the United States. It tastes great on its own, but it's also designed to work well in baking and cooking. It prides itself on being made by chefs, for chefs, so you can be rest assured that even kitchen professionals love this butter. It's a precise, reliable product at an affordable price — what's not to love?
Plugrà is available in both stick, block, and tub form at various grocery stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Publix, and more. An 8-ounce block of Plugrà butter costs $3.12 at Walmart, while an 8-ounce block of Kerrygold costs $4.68 at the same store. That's more than a dollar difference, and for little sacrifice in quality, that's a pretty good deal.
What shoppers are saying about Plugrà butter
The range of butter offerings makes it impossible for shoppers to decide on an option that's both better and cheaper than Kerrygold. One Reddit thread about Kerrygold alternatives features everything from Land O'Lakes to Tillamook to Vermont Creamery, the latter of which is Martha Stewart's favorite butter. However, there are quite a few shoppers on team Plugrà.
One Redditor wrote that they switched from Kerrygold to Plugrà and that they "like it a lot more," noting that it has a slightly different flavor profile. Another wrote, "I like [Plugrà] a lot," sharing that they "think it tastes noticeably better than Kerrygold. And it's usually a dollar or so cheaper at my local grocery."
On the Wedding Cookie Table Community Facebook Group, a number of home bakers commented about Plugrà's butter, expressing their preference for it over Kerrygold. One Facebook user called it the "best butter I have ever used for baking or eating," and said that they would "stock up on as many as I could get unless there is a limit." Others wrote that they like using it in croissants, crab legs and lobster, and on toast, so whatever butter-centric dishes you're planning to whip up, pick up a stick or two of Plugrà and give it a try. You just might find a new favorite butter.