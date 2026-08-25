Say Goodbye To Kerrygold Butter — This Cheaper Alternative Has Won Shoppers Over

Salted and unsalted, European-style, cultured, whipped, and grass-fed: your grocery store's butter options are endless and overwhelming. High-end butters, like Kerrygold, are certainly worth the money, especially for a baking project, but it can be a big commitment for an everyday butter. If you're looking for an affordable butter that doesn't sacrifice quality, there's a different brand shoppers are loving, and its name is Plugrà.

Produced by the Dairy Farmers of America, Plugrà's name — which is pronounced like the French "plus gras" — translates to "more fat." Its color is lighter than Kerrygold, but its 82% butterfat content gives it a creamy, European-style texture, even though it's made in the United States. It tastes great on its own, but it's also designed to work well in baking and cooking. It prides itself on being made by chefs, for chefs, so you can be rest assured that even kitchen professionals love this butter. It's a precise, reliable product at an affordable price — what's not to love?

Plugrà is available in both stick, block, and tub form at various grocery stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Publix, and more. An 8-ounce block of Plugrà butter costs $3.12 at Walmart, while an 8-ounce block of Kerrygold costs $4.68 at the same store. That's more than a dollar difference, and for little sacrifice in quality, that's a pretty good deal.