This Nostalgic Frozen Pizza Brand Is No Stranger To 'Imitation Cheese' Controversy

Among the cases in the freezer aisle, there may be no pizza more nostalgic than Totino's. The brand's Pizza Rolls and Party Pizzas are often a reminder of a simpler time, when the relatively low quality was balanced out by the equally low price. Unfortunately for fans, however, Totino's is once again in the spotlight for allegedly making these products not with real mozzarella, as consumers expect, but with some sort of artificial cheese substitute.

Across social media, Totino's eaters are expressing both shock and outrage upon learning that the bargain-bin frozen pizzas they've been buying for under $2 may not feature real cheese at all. Videos are circulating on platforms like Instagram with fear-mongering voice-overs attempting to link the titanium dioxide in this artificial cheese to cancer. By now, every savvy internet user should know better than to trust social media posts without verification. That said, there is some truth to this story, but it is also a bit less scary than some users online are making it out to be.

The ingredient lists for both Totino's Party Pizzas and Pizza Rolls do indeed feature an ingredient called "imitation mozzarella cheese," as well as "rehydrated" mozzarella cheese. The ingredients for the former include water, vegetable oil, potato starch, modified food starch, rennet casein, gelatin, and modified whey. The products also contain less than 2% of ingredients such as, you guessed it, titanium dioxide, which is used for the artificial coloring.