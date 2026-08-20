Why Totino's Changed The Shape Of Its Iconic Frozen Pizza
Pizza has long been one of the most geometrically complex foods. The pizza itself is circular, but it arrives in a square box and is sliced into triangles to serve. There is logic behind each of these choices, of course, but it really does manage to tick a lot of geometric boxes from kitchen to plate. Totino's, the budget-friendly frozen pizza brand, used to follow these norms with its Party Pizzas, but has more recently made the shift to a less geometrically diverse style. The change left some upset, but there are quite a few reasons that it may be better for both manufacturer and consumer.
Totino's has never been a high-end brand, instead maintaining a focus on delivering inexpensive frozen pizzas to the masses. While consumers may have enjoyed their frozen low-cost pies in a more traditional shape, switching its pizzas to a square likely allowed the company to shave quite a bit off its costs. Totino's grew to dominate the frozen pizza market not by being the best, but by being the cheapest — alongside its clever pizza rolls, of course.
Pizzas are traditionally circular because of how the dough was hand-stretched, but with an industrial operation like Totino's, that reasoning goes out the window. Pizza boxes are traditionally square because it's much simpler to construct than a circular box that might fit more snugly. The trouble with these incongruent shapes is that there is a lot of wasted space when a circular food is delivered in a square box. By switching the pizza shape (and ditching the cardboard for simple plastic film), Totino's was able to reduce its material costs.
The argument for Totino's square pizza
Beyond just materials, though, the improved efficiency also increases the number of pizzas that can be packed onto a pallet and stored in refrigerated warehouses and trucks — both of which are significant expenses for any business operating on this scale. For reference, the brand sells roughly 300 million Party Pizzas each year. Even a minuscule savings per unit quickly becomes quite significant when taken to such a magnitude.
Rather than explaining the increased efficiency in operations for Totino's itself — or its parent company, General Mills — the explanations given were consumer-focused. Marketing claimed that the new shape fits more easily into modern toaster ovens, or that two square pizzas could easily be placed side-by-side on a standard baking sheet. Another message hinted that this new shape allowed consumers to fit more in their home freezers — and that's not wrong.
In theory, this change didn't alter the size or recipe of the pizza; it only made it more efficient for all parties. However, consumers did not take things lightly. "They've only been square for a few years," writes one Reddit user, "but a part of me died when that happened." Others worry that the new shape was used to mask shrinkflation, reducing the size without lowering the cost. Still, there is little-to-no chance that those round, inefficient pies are coming back. Even within just the various types of pizza in the U.S., sometimes the pie is meant to be square.