Why Totino's Changed The Shape Of Its Iconic Frozen Pizza

Pizza has long been one of the most geometrically complex foods. The pizza itself is circular, but it arrives in a square box and is sliced into triangles to serve. There is logic behind each of these choices, of course, but it really does manage to tick a lot of geometric boxes from kitchen to plate. Totino's, the budget-friendly frozen pizza brand, used to follow these norms with its Party Pizzas, but has more recently made the shift to a less geometrically diverse style. The change left some upset, but there are quite a few reasons that it may be better for both manufacturer and consumer.

Totino's has never been a high-end brand, instead maintaining a focus on delivering inexpensive frozen pizzas to the masses. While consumers may have enjoyed their frozen low-cost pies in a more traditional shape, switching its pizzas to a square likely allowed the company to shave quite a bit off its costs. Totino's grew to dominate the frozen pizza market not by being the best, but by being the cheapest — alongside its clever pizza rolls, of course.

Pizzas are traditionally circular because of how the dough was hand-stretched, but with an industrial operation like Totino's, that reasoning goes out the window. Pizza boxes are traditionally square because it's much simpler to construct than a circular box that might fit more snugly. The trouble with these incongruent shapes is that there is a lot of wasted space when a circular food is delivered in a square box. By switching the pizza shape (and ditching the cardboard for simple plastic film), Totino's was able to reduce its material costs.