This $2 Frozen Pizza From A Nostalgic Brand Is Highly Rated (And Cheaper Than Stouffer's)

On Walmart's website, customers say Totino's Party Pizza tastes just as good in the microwave as it does from the air fryer. "While I like mine soft and pillowy out of the microwave, my husband likes his a little crispy from the air fryer," wrote a five-star reviewer. Many shoppers also put their own spin on it by adding extra ingredients. "I will add a little extra cheese, a pinch of basil or oregano, garlic and onion powder and a spritz of olive oil," another reviewer shared.

While Walmart customers may love this budget-friendly frozen pizza, it didn't fare nearly as well in our ranking of 30 popular frozen pizzas. Totino's Party Pizza landed at number 28, with our taste tester noting that it isn't exactly authentic or gourmet. Instead, it's a dependable frozen pizza that hits the spot after a long night or when you're feeding hungry kids after soccer practice. As our reviewer put it, "this greasy little pizza will satisfy your craving."

Compared to some of the more topping-heavy or clean-ingredient pizzas that ranked higher on our list, Totino's Party Pizza never really stood a chance. But with nearly 5,000 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it's safe to say there are plenty of fans who don't mind the occasional enriched flour and imitation mozzarella cheese. It's cheap, satisfying, and filling enough for the price. It may not have earned a spot among our top picks, but its loyal following proves it's doing something right.