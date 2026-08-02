This $2 Frozen Pizza From A Nostalgic Brand Is Highly Rated (And Cheaper Than Stouffer's)
There's no denying Stouffer's makes a good pizza. It may not be the cheapest frozen pizza, but many people love the crispy bread on its French Bread Pizzas. Still, if you're looking to switch things up, Totino's, one of the country's most successful frozen pizza brands, offers a nostalgic and affordable alternative with its Party Pizza — a small, thin-crust frozen pizza sold as an individual serving. At some Walmart locations, it sells for less than $2, meaning you could buy two Totino's pizzas for less than one Stouffer's French Bread Pizza, which costs about $5. It also boasts a much higher average rating with thousands of customer reviews.
Totino's Party Pizza has been a freezer-aisle staple for decades. After Rose and Jim Totino opened their Minneapolis pizzeria in 1951, they expanded into frozen pizzas in 1962, helping turn it into one of the oldest frozen pizza brands on shelves today. The classic combination of sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, and cheese on a crispy thin crust has made Party Pizza an after-school and sleepover favorite for generations. Whether you're rounding out a game day spread or throwing together a late-night meal, this nostalgic freezer staple is an easy option.
Mixed reviews for Totino's Party Pizza
On Walmart's website, customers say Totino's Party Pizza tastes just as good in the microwave as it does from the air fryer. "While I like mine soft and pillowy out of the microwave, my husband likes his a little crispy from the air fryer," wrote a five-star reviewer. Many shoppers also put their own spin on it by adding extra ingredients. "I will add a little extra cheese, a pinch of basil or oregano, garlic and onion powder and a spritz of olive oil," another reviewer shared.
While Walmart customers may love this budget-friendly frozen pizza, it didn't fare nearly as well in our ranking of 30 popular frozen pizzas. Totino's Party Pizza landed at number 28, with our taste tester noting that it isn't exactly authentic or gourmet. Instead, it's a dependable frozen pizza that hits the spot after a long night or when you're feeding hungry kids after soccer practice. As our reviewer put it, "this greasy little pizza will satisfy your craving."
Compared to some of the more topping-heavy or clean-ingredient pizzas that ranked higher on our list, Totino's Party Pizza never really stood a chance. But with nearly 5,000 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it's safe to say there are plenty of fans who don't mind the occasional enriched flour and imitation mozzarella cheese. It's cheap, satisfying, and filling enough for the price. It may not have earned a spot among our top picks, but its loyal following proves it's doing something right.