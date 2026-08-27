Arby's Vs Jersey Mike's: Which Serves A Healthier Roast Beef Sandwich?

People looking for more protein in their lunch might consider Arby's and Jersey Mike's roast beef sandwiches. Compared to more exciting international flavors, roast beef has always seemed kind of old-school, and it never had the health shine of lean turkey or chicken. Still, roast beef is an excellent source of protein and iron, usually made from lean beef cuts from the cow's round. As far as big sandwich chains go, Arby's and Jersey Mike's are probably going to be your best roast beef choices, with Jersey Mike's edging out Arby's as the healthier option.

The reality is the two aren't that different in nutrition, but Jersey Mike's gives you a little more of what your body wants and a little less of what it doesn't. To compare the two, we look at Jersey Mike's mini size, which was closest in size to the classic Arby's roast beef sandwich. We also judged both without cheese, knowing that topping adds a decent amount of fat and sodium. Jersey Mike's sandwich is still a little bigger at this level, and it has more calories, at 480 versus 360 for Arby's standard roast beef. However, Jersey Mike's also has more protein, with 32 grams compared to Arby's 23 grams. Neither is a huge source of fiber; Arby's has 2 grams while Jersey Mike's has 3, but you can switch to whole-grain bread at Jersey Mike's, which ups that number to a more respectable 4.4 grams.