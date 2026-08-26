5 Expensive Coffee Makers Customers Say Aren't Worth The Money
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While coffee enthusiasts debate over the best way to pour a proper cup of Joe, plenty of connoisseurs insist quality coffee doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg. Some expensive setups can offer reliability and ease, but for those with limited disposable funds, other affordable options can yield tasty drinks. That's part of why certain costly machines from brands like Breville, Jura, Smeg, Technivorm, and Nespresso have been noted as simply not being worth the money.
The difference between a pricey machine and a more budget-friendly option often comes down to what the equipment is made from and how easy it is to pour a shot. Baristas making cups at home have experimented with machines and grinders, and not every sampler is convinced that big-ticket brands are worth the price. "The most important element in making good coffee is the coffee itself. The best coffee maker in the world can't make bad coffee into good coffee," explained one user on Reddit. If you're looking to save money on a machine so you can splurge on beans instead, consider getting some alternatives to the overly-expensive machines on this list.
Breville Oracle Dual Boiler
Clocking in at close to a $3,000 price tag, Breville's Oracle Dual Boiler certainly isn't a light purchase. But the machine is meant to take care of each step of the coffee-making process, from grinding to steaming. While some advocates remark that the machine produces a perfect cup each time, others have been disappointed with the buy. A machine like the Oracle is supposed to take the guesswork out of the coffee-making equation so that even a newbie to the world of coffee can pour a perfect cup. However, experts who have sampled the machine have been disappointed by a major feature: the grinder. A quality grinder is essential for a great cup of coffee, and for some samplers, the Oracle's grinder has produced inconsistent doses.
Instead, a setup like Breville's Bambino (sold for under $300) can be a worthy substitute when paired with a quality grinder like the KINGrinder K6 Manual Coffee Grinder (priced around $109). Home baristas can do the grinding and tamping on their own, then rely on Bambino's ThermoJet heating system to hit brew temperatures in only a few seconds. The bonus is the money left in your account after the combo purchase.
Jura E8 Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine
The $2,599 Jura E8 Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine has received several updates since its launch, and some coffee lovers adore it. The machine is the kind of coffee maker that makes that first morning cup easy to make, no matter how blurry the day begins. Not every buyer has been thrilled with the machine, however. Expectations and reality have failed to align for many owners, especially after multiple attempts at repairing the machine devolve into an exhausting experience. "The issue has never been a lack of maintenance — it has been the repeated failure of the machine itself," wrote one exasperated user on Reddit. Though others on the thread maintain zero issues over the course of ownership, another added that pricey refurbishment costs meant additional charges beyond the initial sale.
As an alternative, the $699 Flair 58 offers a fully manual experience. This kind of setup means more work, but those who have brewed cups with it compare the results to something you'd find served at your local coffee house. "I love it and wouldn't trade it for anything," wrote one fan of the Flair on Reddit.
Smeg Mini Pro Espresso Machine
Smeg's Mini Pro Espresso Machine looks cute on a countertop. It is the kind of machine that's ideal for beginner enthusiasts, but the cost isn't light, and the price can't be ignored. Some samplers noted a leaky group head while others have complained online about defects. "Within months the parts started to break. Worst appliance I have ever bought! Total waste of money," wrote one user on YouTube.
Instead of shelling out anywhere from $1,600 to $1,850 for the retro-looking outfit, there are other options for those who have fallen in love with the aesthetic. Smeg's Fully Automatic bean-to-cup model costs around $800 and offers convenience for those wanting quick cups in the morning. If you can part with the brand name, you can consider KitchenAid's Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for just about $350. It's a similarly-small machine that's also offered in a range of colors for design-minded coffee lovers.
Technivorm Moccamaster
The Technivorm Moccamaster has major fans, but not everyone can shell out for the luxury coffee machine. Some users have been disappointed by the device's build quality, with many users online noting that the plastic feels cheap – though some insist the machine is durable and lasts for years. Despite being cheaper than other machines on this list, its over-$360 price didn't help in that regard. One user wrote on Reddit, "If you're only drinking a cup a day, seems overkill?" when referring to the cost.
In comparison, the Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup Drip Coffee Brewer can crank out drip coffee at the touch of a button. Not everyone is positive about it, but it's still one of the cheapest brewers you'll find here, costing less than $190. Satisfied buyers claim the machine makes great cups of coffee that even a novice home barista can serve with confidence. The compact design doesn't take up much space on a counter, and the machine boasts a Specialty Coffee Association certification — the kind of label only acquired by the best machines.
Nespresso Creatista Pro
Nespsresso's $850 Creatista Pro may have a steam wand that heats in three seconds, but it makes coffee drinks with the same coffee pods that are placed in any other Nespresso machine. Several buyers have also dealt with frustrating leaks and lengthy repair processes. One buyer who purchased the Creatista Pro admitted the machine left them unimpressed and a cheaper version could have sufficed. As they wrote on Reddit, "It's OK (but crazy expensive for just OK) but I'm certainly not blown away with it, not by a long way."
Coffee lovers looking to ditch expensive purchases for cheaper alternatives have plenty of options. But those who simply care about a great-tasting cup of coffee — without the need for capsules — can always rely on a stovetop Bialetti Moka pot, which won't take much more than $50 out of a wallet. Shoppers note the consistent quality and ease of use, providing further proof that you don't need expensive equipment to enjoy a strong cup at home.