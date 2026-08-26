5 Expensive Coffee Makers Customers Say Aren't Worth The Money

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While coffee enthusiasts debate over the best way to pour a proper cup of Joe, plenty of connoisseurs insist quality coffee doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg. Some expensive setups can offer reliability and ease, but for those with limited disposable funds, other affordable options can yield tasty drinks. That's part of why certain costly machines from brands like Breville, Jura, Smeg, Technivorm, and Nespresso have been noted as simply not being worth the money.

The difference between a pricey machine and a more budget-friendly option often comes down to what the equipment is made from and how easy it is to pour a shot. Baristas making cups at home have experimented with machines and grinders, and not every sampler is convinced that big-ticket brands are worth the price. "The most important element in making good coffee is the coffee itself. The best coffee maker in the world can't make bad coffee into good coffee," explained one user on Reddit. If you're looking to save money on a machine so you can splurge on beans instead, consider getting some alternatives to the overly-expensive machines on this list.