From Pulled Pork To Ham Sandwiches, One Tangy Fruit Punches Flavor Upwards
Pork is an excellent choice of protein when you want something filling that's typically less expensive than beef. Truly, there's nothing like a cured ham or pulled pork sandwich to fill and fulfill. If you want to give your next sandwich even more delightful and tangy fruit flavor, the simple addition of pineapple will provide a sweet and zingy counter to the overall richness present.
Pairing pineapple and pork isn't entirely revolutionary; however, it's definitely one of the best ways to incorporate fruit into sandwiches. The acidic notes of the tropical fruit are ideal to pair with ham or pulled pork, giving your sandwiches more depth and complexity in terms of taste and texture. What's more, there are a number of clever ways to use this tangy ingredient which you might not have considered.
For one, use pineapple juice in the marinade for your next batch of pulled pork for Hawaiian pulled pork sandwiches. Alternatively, when piling a standard portion of pulled pork atop a roll for a sandwich, finish this off with either canned crushed pineapple or pineapple rings, that you've grilled or broiled, for a more flavorful topping. You can get even more creative with other complementary toppings and ingredients.
Tips for using pineapple in pork sandwiches
One of the best reasons to use pineapple in your ham sandwiches is that the tangy fruit is particularly accessible, especially in its many canned varieties. Much like you can give pork roast 10x the flavor with canned pineapple, so too can this conveniently packaged fruit be included into your sandwiches with ease. For example, if you're assembling a basic ham and cheese sandwich on white bread with mayo, simply pop open a can of pineapple rings or chunks and add them into the mix.
The tangy and tropical notes of fresh or canned pineapple make it perfect for upgrading your sandwiches, but it's important to keep texture in mind. Fresh pineapple contains bromelain enzymes, which break down protein whereas canned pineapple does not. As such, canned pineapple in juice is typically preferable for use in marinades for your ham and pork so it doesn't make the meat overly soft.
Grilling or air frying your pineapple pieces is also a great way to alter the texture of the fruit for an even more unique addition to a pulled pork or ham sandwich. Consider how crispy rings of air-fried pineapple inside a sandwich would complement slices of cured ham with a rich bark. If you're barbecuing, using a coordinating seasoning like Jerk spices, Cajun or Creole blends, will elevate the flavor of the pineapple and make it a mouthwatering addition to your sandwiches.