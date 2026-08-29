From Pulled Pork To Ham Sandwiches, One Tangy Fruit Punches Flavor Upwards

Pork is an excellent choice of protein when you want something filling that's typically less expensive than beef. Truly, there's nothing like a cured ham or pulled pork sandwich to fill and fulfill. If you want to give your next sandwich even more delightful and tangy fruit flavor, the simple addition of pineapple will provide a sweet and zingy counter to the overall richness present.

Pairing pineapple and pork isn't entirely revolutionary; however, it's definitely one of the best ways to incorporate fruit into sandwiches. The acidic notes of the tropical fruit are ideal to pair with ham or pulled pork, giving your sandwiches more depth and complexity in terms of taste and texture. What's more, there are a number of clever ways to use this tangy ingredient which you might not have considered.

For one, use pineapple juice in the marinade for your next batch of pulled pork for Hawaiian pulled pork sandwiches. Alternatively, when piling a standard portion of pulled pork atop a roll for a sandwich, finish this off with either canned crushed pineapple or pineapple rings, that you've grilled or broiled, for a more flavorful topping. You can get even more creative with other complementary toppings and ingredients.