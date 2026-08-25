Avoid Putting This Type Of Cookware On Electric Stovetops At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

That lovely, vintage earthenware pot you just thrifted may have multiple uses, but it's best to avoid cooking with it on an electric stovetop. Though retro pottery and old-school recipes are a fun pairing, not all clay cookware is created equal. We discussed the topic with Bobby Hicks, author of the book "Retro Recipes: Vintage Dishes with a Twist," who recommends keeping this type of cookware far from electric stovetops.

"Clay and other pottery cookware are by design not meant for a stovetop," Hicks advises. The type of pottery and clay (ceramic) cookware that's incompatible with electric stovetops falls into three categories: earthenware, stoneware, porcelain. Earthenware is fired at the lowest temperatures and is less heat tolerant and more porous. Stoneware is fired at higher temperatures and the clay then becomes a stronger ceramic, allowing for exposure to higher heat. Porcelain is the strongest of the materials, and is virtually non-porous; but even higher-end porcelain bakeware needs to be carefully vetted before you subject it to high heat. None of these, as Hicks points out, should be used on an electric stovetop — or even worse — a gas cooktop with an open flame.

Instead Hicks explains, "They work best cooking in an oven, absorbing the heat. They don't work the same way on a burner. It's just the wrong tool for the job!" Applying direct heat to this type of cookware will also likely cause thermal shock, a phenomenon that occurs when a material is subjected to a sudden shift in temperature. Just as applying direct heat is hands-down the worst thing you can do to your Pyrex, clay-based cookware should be reserved for the oven.