Boost The Protein In Mashed Potatoes With This Cheap Canned Ingredient
Again and again, we trust mashed potatoes to be the foolproof side dish for any kind of meal. From hearty meats and savory pies to roasted veggies, there's nothing it won't complement, and all the same, nothing it won't embrace. Mashed potatoes is a surprisingly adaptable dish, and if you want it to have more protein, a can of white beans is all it takes.
Whether it's cannellini, navy, or Great Northern, white beans arrive in your dish with a substantial protein content. According to Healthline, there are about 17 grams of protein in a cup of cooked white beans, which is roughly twice as much as what a typical serving of mashed potatoes offers. However, it's important to note that since white beans aren't a source of complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, consuming other supplemental foods such as grains, wheat, or other legumes later on is still recommended.
This twist is as simple as pureeing the (drained) canned beans and folding them straight into the potato base, after you have mashed in seasonings, milk, and butter. Thanks to the pureed beans' silky richness, you might find that achieving that desirable creamy smooth texture won't be a problem. And still, the flavors remain as comforting as usual, with the beans' mild, nutty taste subtly sitting in the undertone, allowing the buttery, garlicky notes of the mash to take the spotlight. Before you know it, this will be one of those go-to white bean recipes that make it your favorite ingredient.
You can do more than just add pureed beans to your mashed potatoes
Since both canned white beans and potatoes are relatively neutral in taste, there's plenty of wiggle room for creativity. Start with the canned beans themselves, which can be elevated with fresh herbs and spices in the blender. You'd be surprised by how much of a difference a couple of sage leaves or a pinch of black pepper can make. Take it one step further and give the beans a quick saute first with minced garlic or diced onion to imbue them with an aromatic depth. Alternatively, try simmering them in a broth for a hint of savory warmth later on. For something a bit more elaborate, whip up a white bean gravy to ladle over the finished dish, coating it in a blanket of herby, savory flavors.
Of course, the spud base holds just as many possibilities, with a long list of ingredients that will upgrade your mashed potatoes. Consider adding Greek yogurt, which supplies enough textural richness that you might not even need to puree the beans beforehand. Rosemary and lemon juice, a common pairing for mashed potatoes, will also work wonders here — especially if you just need this dish to be a touch more vibrant.
Not only are the canned beans good when pureed into the potatoes, they're also delicious as toppings. Simmer them in a broth and your preferred spices, then spread them onto the mashed potato, and there's your restaurant-worthy side dish. There are also high-protein legumes and vegetables that would bode well with this creamy base. They may be lentils and chickpeas for extra nutty bites, or roasted Brussel sprouts, artichokes, and many more if you'd prefer an earthy touch.