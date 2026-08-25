Boost The Protein In Mashed Potatoes With This Cheap Canned Ingredient

Again and again, we trust mashed potatoes to be the foolproof side dish for any kind of meal. From hearty meats and savory pies to roasted veggies, there's nothing it won't complement, and all the same, nothing it won't embrace. Mashed potatoes is a surprisingly adaptable dish, and if you want it to have more protein, a can of white beans is all it takes.

Whether it's cannellini, navy, or Great Northern, white beans arrive in your dish with a substantial protein content. According to Healthline, there are about 17 grams of protein in a cup of cooked white beans, which is roughly twice as much as what a typical serving of mashed potatoes offers. However, it's important to note that since white beans aren't a source of complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, consuming other supplemental foods such as grains, wheat, or other legumes later on is still recommended.

This twist is as simple as pureeing the (drained) canned beans and folding them straight into the potato base, after you have mashed in seasonings, milk, and butter. Thanks to the pureed beans' silky richness, you might find that achieving that desirable creamy smooth texture won't be a problem. And still, the flavors remain as comforting as usual, with the beans' mild, nutty taste subtly sitting in the undertone, allowing the buttery, garlicky notes of the mash to take the spotlight. Before you know it, this will be one of those go-to white bean recipes that make it your favorite ingredient.