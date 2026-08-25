The Weber Griddle Customers Love For Its Solid Build Quality And Lower Price

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Using a griddle to prepare your favorite foods is made all the more fun when you're working with the right equipment. With so many options to choose from, looking at customer feedback is a great way to better inform your decision. A brand known for offering some of the best griddles for outdoor cooking, Weber's Slate Tabletop Griddle 1-Burner Propane Gas Portable 17 in. Flat Top Grill in Black is one that customers love, and it's easy to see why.

This portable griddle is lauded for its high-quality and durability, with its title on the official Weber site also mentioning that the appliance is "rust-resistant." Adding to this, the griddle is among Weber's less expensive varieties, making it an even more appealing choice for budget-conscious customers. Reviews on the Weber website and beyond praise the product for heating quickly and being an especially versatile cooking tool. One reviewer enthuses, "From fajitas to breakfast, ease of use is outstanding. Clean-up as well, no problems as of yet, very pleased."

Other customers love the griddle's capacity for even heating and mention their pleasant surprise at the amount of surface area on which to cook. A reviewer states, "This griddle was amazing! I'm scared of using the big official grill so this was perfect for me. Lots of space to cook on, easy and intuitive, and cooks food well." Although some reviewers note their preference for a grill vs. griddle, those who want the Weber's flat-top surface seem quite pleased.