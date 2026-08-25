The Weber Griddle Customers Love For Its Solid Build Quality And Lower Price
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Using a griddle to prepare your favorite foods is made all the more fun when you're working with the right equipment. With so many options to choose from, looking at customer feedback is a great way to better inform your decision. A brand known for offering some of the best griddles for outdoor cooking, Weber's Slate Tabletop Griddle 1-Burner Propane Gas Portable 17 in. Flat Top Grill in Black is one that customers love, and it's easy to see why.
This portable griddle is lauded for its high-quality and durability, with its title on the official Weber site also mentioning that the appliance is "rust-resistant." Adding to this, the griddle is among Weber's less expensive varieties, making it an even more appealing choice for budget-conscious customers. Reviews on the Weber website and beyond praise the product for heating quickly and being an especially versatile cooking tool. One reviewer enthuses, "From fajitas to breakfast, ease of use is outstanding. Clean-up as well, no problems as of yet, very pleased."
Other customers love the griddle's capacity for even heating and mention their pleasant surprise at the amount of surface area on which to cook. A reviewer states, "This griddle was amazing! I'm scared of using the big official grill so this was perfect for me. Lots of space to cook on, easy and intuitive, and cooks food well." Although some reviewers note their preference for a grill vs. griddle, those who want the Weber's flat-top surface seem quite pleased.
Using Weber's tabletop griddle
The propane-powered griddle is meant for open-top cooking only and offers 272 square inches of flat surface on which to do so. Customers love that it heats quickly and evenly, allowing them to explore all of the absolute best uses for a griddle. A customer review on the Home Depot product page mentions, "I have been looking for a smaller griddle for my wife and me. This works perfectly. Weber makes a quality griddle, heats up fast and is easy to clean up. I highly recommend it."
Keeping both quality and usefulness in mind, there's a lot you can do with this Weber appliance. Some customers mention that the griddle's even heating makes it a good choice for any searing. This would be excellent for well-marbled steaks, filets of fish, and even vegetable stir-fries. Griddle cooking is also a reliable method for crisp and crave-worthy smashburgers.
Among the myriad benefits of a Weber grill is the notion that this brand is frequently complimented for its quality products. While the particular appliance might be smaller and less pricey than other Weber offerings, this in no way diminishes its overall value. Whether you wish to take it on a camping trip, tailgate party, or set it up on an outdoor table at a cookout, you'll quickly understand what customers love most about the griddle.