Grill Vs Griddle: What's The Difference?

There are so many ways to cook your favorite foods, often inspiring debate about which method reigns supreme. A grill and a griddle are two common appliances, both with a fair amount of overlap in terms of usefulness. It's important, however, to consider the many differences between a grill and a griddle when choosing which best suits your needs. These differences include surface area, heat distribution, and the taste and texture that each one creates during cooking.

As far as materials, griddles are usually made with cast iron, carbon steel, or a non-stick-coated aluminum. For outdoor cooking enthusiasts, Blackstone is a popular brand that's made from cold-rolled steel. Much like a cast iron pan, it's important to know the right steps to follow for seasoning a Blackstone griddle prior to cooking on it. The flat surface of a griddle makes for a generally easier cleanup than a grill; however, there's still some effort involved in working with either one.

The grates on a grill are usually made from cast iron or stainless steel and require the use of charcoal, wood chips, or a gas such as propane to fuel the flames for cooking. As for cleaning, this isn't quite as straightforward as a griddle. In fact, you're probably forgetting to clean several hidden parts of your grill, which makes it slightly more labor-intensive to use from start to finish. With that said, both are more versatile than you might imagine.