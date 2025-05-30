Here Are The Right Steps To Follow For Seasoning A Blackstone Griddle

It's outdoor cooking season, and there's no better time to fire up your new Blackstone griddle to make a myriad of your favorite meals. Between smashburgers, fried rice, and even pancakes, there's little these griddles cannot do. With any new griddle, seasoning is an absolute must before you start preparing food on it. Tasting Table chatted with grill expert Randy Watson of BBQGuys Backyard Design Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to get his thoughts on the right steps for seasoning your Blackstone griddle.

Watson recommends a fairly straightforward approach, beginning by cleaning your griddle with warm, soapy water using a sponge or cloth before drying it completely to remove any moisture. Next comes heating the griddle up for the first time before thoroughly oiling the entire surface. Watson suggests completing the oiling process at least three to four times, noting, "Each layer builds up a nice non-stick seasoning that protects your griddle and makes cooking easier down the line."

"Yes, I know, normally water and griddles aren't the best of friends," the grill expert continued. "But this is the one time you do want to wash it, just to remove any factory residue or protective coating." Of all the tips and tricks for using a Blackstone griddle, employing this thoughtful method of cleaning, heating, and seasoning will help to ensure it runs smoothly every time you use it. With regard to the specific tools, oils, and frequency of seasoning, Watson had even more expertise to share.