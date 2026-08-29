The McDonald's Sandwich That Surprises Customers Packs 26 Grams Of Protein
Mickey D's might not be the first place you think of when searching for a relatively protein-rich fast food meal. But if protein is what you're after, McDonald's standard McCrispy, introduced in 2021, contains 26 grams of protein and 470 calories, according to McDonald's current nutrition information. Considering that medical experts recommend consuming around 15 to 30 grams of protein per meal, it's a number that really delivers.
The McCrispy was introduced two years after Popeyes' overly hyped chicken sandwich, and it's developed its own unique following along the way. There's also a Spicy McCrispy that boasts a creamy pepper sauce, as well as a Deluxe version that comes with tomatoes, mayo, and lettuce. It consists of a, yes, crispy chicken fillet on a buttered potato roll with crinkle-cut pickles. Its nutrition isn't necessarily what gets people talking, but rather its taste.
Many online discussions are asking the hard-hitting journalism questions like: Is McDonald's actually making a good chicken sandwich? "McCrispy surprised me," was the title of one Reddit post. "It was better than I expected" they added. On TikTok, a user reported: "Upon opening the box, I'm pleasantly surprised that the burger actually looks quite good."
Of course, lots of Golden Arches fans like to compare the McCrispy to the McChicken, especially when it comes to the spicy versions. The McChicken is one of the cheapest fast food menu items out there, and one could argue you get what you pay for.
Some McDonald's fans struggle with the inconsistency of the McCrispy
The McCrispy uses a whole white-meat chicken fillet, while the McChicken uses a formed patty. And yet, many fans prefer the simpler option. One Reddit fan explains: "I prefer the McChicken because it has dark meat in it in addition to white meat. It helps add flavor and moisture that the McCrispy lacks." While it's certainly true that dark meat is juicier, fast food chains typically use white meat chicken over dark meat because Americans think it's healthier. We're not here to argue that case, but dryness is a common complaint with the all-white McCrispy. One Redditor bemoaned: "Every time I have the Spicy McCrispy, it's never consistent. Sometimes the chicken is excellent, other times it's bland and dry."
And therein lies much of the McCrispy debate: The problem isn't the sandwich itself, but inconsistency and price. When the sandwich is fresh and properly prepared, customers consider it genuinely delicious. A fan on Reddit explained that the McCrispy is too inconsistent to warrant the price of $7: "The McCrispy has been hit and miss with me." Other customers complain about missing ingredients or unpredictable fillet sizes that make the higher priced sandwich a tough one to swallow. One McDonald's customer on Reddit wisely summed up the current dilemma: "A good McCrispy will always be better than a McChicken. A bad one is much worse." But when McDonald's gets it right, even skeptics have to admit those 26 grams of protein taste delicious.