The McDonald's Sandwich That Surprises Customers Packs 26 Grams Of Protein

Mickey D's might not be the first place you think of when searching for a relatively protein-rich fast food meal. But if protein is what you're after, McDonald's standard McCrispy, introduced in 2021, contains 26 grams of protein and 470 calories, according to McDonald's current nutrition information. Considering that medical experts recommend consuming around 15 to 30 grams of protein per meal, it's a number that really delivers.

The McCrispy was introduced two years after Popeyes' overly hyped chicken sandwich, and it's developed its own unique following along the way. There's also a Spicy McCrispy that boasts a creamy pepper sauce, as well as a Deluxe version that comes with tomatoes, mayo, and lettuce. It consists of a, yes, crispy chicken fillet on a buttered potato roll with crinkle-cut pickles. Its nutrition isn't necessarily what gets people talking, but rather its taste.

Many online discussions are asking the hard-hitting journalism questions like: Is McDonald's actually making a good chicken sandwich? "McCrispy surprised me," was the title of one Reddit post. "It was better than I expected" they added. On TikTok, a user reported: "Upon opening the box, I'm pleasantly surprised that the burger actually looks quite good."

Of course, lots of Golden Arches fans like to compare the McCrispy to the McChicken, especially when it comes to the spicy versions. The McChicken is one of the cheapest fast food menu items out there, and one could argue you get what you pay for.