Why Fast Food Chains Typically Use White Meat Chicken Over Dark Meat

Chicken has been America's most consumed meat since the 1990s, with the poultry industry's value reaching upwards of $46.1 billion, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. We consume it in many ways, from wings to drumsticks and from nuggets to kabobs, all while the value of chickens in America only continues to grow. It's popular at fast food restaurants, too, particularly in tenders and sandwiches (which we ranked from worst to best here). Historically, fast food chains have used white meat chicken in products — think chicken breast and chicken wings — but why the favoritism?

Fast food chains have used white meat chicken on the menu because companies are listening to what the people want, and the people want white meat chicken. Americans have been led to believe that white meat chicken is the healthiest part of a chicken, with lower calories and less fat, so they prefer tender chicken breasts above the sometimes tougher chicken thighs. The health benefits of white meat chicken have been shoved in consumers' faces, leading chicken breasts to become the top choice for many chicken products. Fast food restaurants simply jumped on the bandwagon to appease consumer demand for white meat chicken.