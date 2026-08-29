Burger King Vs McDonald's: Which Serves A Healthier Classic Chicken Sandwich?
You may not have noticed, but America is in the age of chicken sandwiches. Even burger standards like McDonald's and Burger King aren't immune. Driven by advantages in cost and health perception, the chicken category saw five years of growth from 2018 to 2023 — and even more last year. This has left non-chicken chains scrambling to catch up, with many fast food chains expanding their offerings in recent years. Fried chicken sandwiches aren't exactly health food, but if you are choosing between Burger King and McDonald's, McD's offers the slightly healthier option.
The classic chicken sandwiches at the two chains are not a perfect one-to-one comparison, largely due to the size difference. Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich is sometimes affectionately known as the "long boy" because of its oblong shape, making it solidly larger than McDonald's old-school McChicken. So, to properly compare them, we looked at the nutrition of the McChicken if you ate enough to get the same amount of protein in both meals.
At that level, BK's Original Chicken contains more fat, sugar, and significantly more sodium than the McChicken. Using the 23 grams of protein in the BK sandwich as a baseline, the same amount of McChicken offers around 34 grams of fat (with 5.75 of that being the less healthy saturated fat), 6.6 grams of sugar, and 920 milligrams of sodium. By comparison, BK's offering boasts 39 grams of fat (7 grams saturated), 7 grams of sugar, and a whopping 1,380 milligrams of sodium.
McDonald's chicken sandwich has less saturated fat, sugar, and sodium than Burger King's
The only area where Burger King's classic chicken sandwich narrowly came out on top was cholesterol, as the same serving size McD's sandwich contains about 65.7 milligrams compared to BK's 65. The two have small amounts of fiber, coming in at 3 grams for Burger King and 1.64 grams for McDonald's. Both are trans-fat free. While calorie counting by itself is not the ideal way to manage your health, if you are tracking that McDonald's McChicken meal would hit around 640 calories to get to the same amount of protein as Burger King's 680 calories.
While neither sandwich is a nutrition powerhouse, both could reasonably be part of a healthy diet if eaten in moderation. They are also better than the equivalent sized burgers at both chains, which have significantly more saturated fat, sugar, and cholesterol. Oh, and the protein levels are solid for fast food, giving you more than 30% of the average adult's daily need in one sandwich at Burger King, and a little less than 25% at McDonald's.
The only exception is the sodium in the BK sandwich, which by itself is almost at the 1,500-milligram level of daily sodium recommended by the American Heart Association. Of course, most are probably getting some fries with their fast food order on top of that... Either way, don't fear the fried chicken sandwich. It can be a comparatively healthy option so long as you're aware of what you are putting in your body over the long run.