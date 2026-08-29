Burger King Vs McDonald's: Which Serves A Healthier Classic Chicken Sandwich?

You may not have noticed, but America is in the age of chicken sandwiches. Even burger standards like McDonald's and Burger King aren't immune. Driven by advantages in cost and health perception, the chicken category saw five years of growth from 2018 to 2023 — and even more last year. This has left non-chicken chains scrambling to catch up, with many fast food chains expanding their offerings in recent years. Fried chicken sandwiches aren't exactly health food, but if you are choosing between Burger King and McDonald's, McD's offers the slightly healthier option.

The classic chicken sandwiches at the two chains are not a perfect one-to-one comparison, largely due to the size difference. Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich is sometimes affectionately known as the "long boy" because of its oblong shape, making it solidly larger than McDonald's old-school McChicken. So, to properly compare them, we looked at the nutrition of the McChicken if you ate enough to get the same amount of protein in both meals.

At that level, BK's Original Chicken contains more fat, sugar, and significantly more sodium than the McChicken. Using the 23 grams of protein in the BK sandwich as a baseline, the same amount of McChicken offers around 34 grams of fat (with 5.75 of that being the less healthy saturated fat), 6.6 grams of sugar, and 920 milligrams of sodium. By comparison, BK's offering boasts 39 grams of fat (7 grams saturated), 7 grams of sugar, and a whopping 1,380 milligrams of sodium.