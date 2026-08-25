The Atlanta-Based Pizza Chain That's Been Tossing High-Quality Pies Since 1974

Atlanta may be better known for its rich history, busy airport, and famous golf courses than its Italian food. Still, there are some pretty good pizza joints scattered throughout Georgia's capital. It's even the home of a popular regional chain that's been slinging groovy stone-baked pies for over 50 years: Mellow Mushroom.

Founded near the Georgia Institute of Technology campus on Spring Street by three college friends, Mellow Mushroom is a 70s-themed pizza chain known for its fun artwork, creative toppings, and vibrant interiors. The ethos behind the first-ever restaurant, which opened in 1974, was to serve high-quality pizzas and craft beers in a relaxed setting inspired by the counterculture movement at the time. It was a hit with locals and students, eventually leading to a major expansion over the following decades.

The company currently operates over 160 locations in more than a dozen different states, including Texas, Alabama, Nebraska, and Ohio. The vibe is still the same, and the signature dough recipe remains. It's made from a few simple ingredients mixed with single-source Appalachian spring water. The result is a sweet, soft base that's loaded with all-natural meats, unique aged cheeses, and a slow-cooked sauce made from hand-selected tomatoes. It may not have made Tasting Table's list of the best pizza places in every state, but it definitely has loyal fans.