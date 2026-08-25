The Atlanta-Based Pizza Chain That's Been Tossing High-Quality Pies Since 1974
Atlanta may be better known for its rich history, busy airport, and famous golf courses than its Italian food. Still, there are some pretty good pizza joints scattered throughout Georgia's capital. It's even the home of a popular regional chain that's been slinging groovy stone-baked pies for over 50 years: Mellow Mushroom.
Founded near the Georgia Institute of Technology campus on Spring Street by three college friends, Mellow Mushroom is a 70s-themed pizza chain known for its fun artwork, creative toppings, and vibrant interiors. The ethos behind the first-ever restaurant, which opened in 1974, was to serve high-quality pizzas and craft beers in a relaxed setting inspired by the counterculture movement at the time. It was a hit with locals and students, eventually leading to a major expansion over the following decades.
The company currently operates over 160 locations in more than a dozen different states, including Texas, Alabama, Nebraska, and Ohio. The vibe is still the same, and the signature dough recipe remains. It's made from a few simple ingredients mixed with single-source Appalachian spring water. The result is a sweet, soft base that's loaded with all-natural meats, unique aged cheeses, and a slow-cooked sauce made from hand-selected tomatoes. It may not have made Tasting Table's list of the best pizza places in every state, but it definitely has loyal fans.
What to order at Mellow Mushroom pizza
The menu at Mellow Mushroom is extensive, with tons of unique pizza options, such as the fan-favorite Holy Shiitake, which has an olive oil and garlic base, shiitake and portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and black truffle oil. You can also get the popular Kosmic Karma, with feta, mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto.
Customers are especially big fans of the Mighty Meaty pizza. A Yelp reviewer wrote, "They did not skimp. It arrived at the table absolutely piled high with pepperoni, bacon, and sausage – basically a meat-lover's dream. But let's talk about that massive, pillowy signature crust. It's thick, golden, and so good that leaving the crust behind should be considered a crime." The salads have also received rave reviews. Another Yelp user said, "The highlight of the salad beyond the FRESH ingredients is the house dressing. Oh my gosh! I'm talking robust, well seasoned, not too thick, not too runny."
Employees recommend ordering extra dressing on the side for dipping crusts, and people like adding tempeh to their pies too. The soft pretzel bites are also a hit, as are the Cloud 9 wings. Customers can build their own pizzas too, and there are vegan and gluten-free options. As some social media users have pointed out, Mellow Mushroom can be considered a "mid-range" pizza restaurant, but people enjoy the "unique" style. If you are looking for other options, here is another one of Atlanta's most beloved pizza spots.