One Of Atlanta's Most Beloved Pizza Spots Is Nestled Away In A Latin American Grocery Store

When following local Atlanta buzz to a place called Pizza by Yandys, don't expect a typical pizza restaurant or even a pick-up storefront devoted to pizza pies. You'll instead be looking for a Latin American and Mexican grocery store known as Carniceria Los Pinos. That's where one of Atlanta's most beloved pizza spots tucks not-so-quietly amongst Latin groceries, produce, and fresh meats, as well as a quick-service taqueria serving a mix of Mexican, Venezuelan, and Caribbean dishes. Pizza doesn't quite fit the overall vibe — but nobody seems to care, based on widespread devotion and a constant stream of pizza-loving fans from across the Greater Atlanta region.

Like its multifaceted environment, Pizza by Yandys paints pizza pies with broad strokes, pulling features from both Detroit and New York-style pizzas. All of the 12 available pizzas build upon a signature crust, created from handmade dough that's proofed for 48 hours. This longer fermentation period typically results in more complex flavor and better texture.

The signature house pie is Yandi's Specialty Pizza, which layers zesty sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, and sliced jalapeños over the house dough. Other house favorites or unique combinations include the Meat Lovers, Veggie, BBQ Chicken, and Supreme, as well as a White Pizza built around garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella. More notable options include Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Pizza Alla Vodka, and the Hot Honey Char Pepperoni Pizza, which pairs cup-and-char pepperoni with ricotta and hot honey.