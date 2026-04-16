One Of Atlanta's Most Beloved Pizza Spots Is Nestled Away In A Latin American Grocery Store
When following local Atlanta buzz to a place called Pizza by Yandys, don't expect a typical pizza restaurant or even a pick-up storefront devoted to pizza pies. You'll instead be looking for a Latin American and Mexican grocery store known as Carniceria Los Pinos. That's where one of Atlanta's most beloved pizza spots tucks not-so-quietly amongst Latin groceries, produce, and fresh meats, as well as a quick-service taqueria serving a mix of Mexican, Venezuelan, and Caribbean dishes. Pizza doesn't quite fit the overall vibe — but nobody seems to care, based on widespread devotion and a constant stream of pizza-loving fans from across the Greater Atlanta region.
Like its multifaceted environment, Pizza by Yandys paints pizza pies with broad strokes, pulling features from both Detroit and New York-style pizzas. All of the 12 available pizzas build upon a signature crust, created from handmade dough that's proofed for 48 hours. This longer fermentation period typically results in more complex flavor and better texture.
The signature house pie is Yandi's Specialty Pizza, which layers zesty sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes, and sliced jalapeños over the house dough. Other house favorites or unique combinations include the Meat Lovers, Veggie, BBQ Chicken, and Supreme, as well as a White Pizza built around garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella. More notable options include Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Pizza Alla Vodka, and the Hot Honey Char Pepperoni Pizza, which pairs cup-and-char pepperoni with ricotta and hot honey.
More on the menu and customer reviews
Those preferring Italian food in different formats have plenty to choose from at Yandys, starting with the fan-fave homemade cheesy bread featuring a variety of cheeses and a blend of garlic and herbs. Eight different calzones and strombolis follow a similar pattern to the pizzas, with stuffing combinations including meat lovers, supreme, and veggie versions. Garden and Caesar salad bowls bring a fresh snap to all the melty, cheesy goodness.
To understand why Atlanta city-dwellers drive to suburban Sandy Springs for grocery-store pizza, at last 100-plus Yelp customer reviews shine a spotlight. Commentary themes share several core impressions: surprise at the location, enthusiasm for the crust, and an overall appreciation for how serious the pizza feels. On Yelp, Michael M. called it "a hidden gem" and praised both the Yandi's Specialty Pizza and the Hot Honey Char Pepperoni, noting how the crust still folded well under the toppings. Another Yelp review by Marcus O. says the place is "frickin' amazing", with the 48‑hour crust "right at that sweet spot between crispy edge and chewy bite," and says the specialty pizza has the "perfect balance of heat and savory riding on top of that crazy good crust." The long lines get a good bit of attention as well, with suggestions to order ahead online.
Find more first-class pizza with these best pizza places in every state, or check out this gas station pizza chain loved by Andrew Zimmern.