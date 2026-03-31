The Gas Station Chain With Pizza So Good It's Andrew Zimmern-Approved
There's just something about gas station pizza. It admittedly won't be the best pie you've ever had, nor will it be loaded with high-quality ingredients. And yet, its simplicity keeps us coming back again and again — at least in some cases. While there are many gas station pizzas you'd be better off skipping, Casey's General Stores' pizza is not one of them. In fact, Emmy- and James Beard Award-winning chef and television host Andrew Zimmern is among the many fans of this gas station's pies.
Unlike some gas stations, Casey's General Stores' pizza, which can be found throughout the Midwest, isn't limited to a couple of options sitting behind a fogged-up glass. Instead, the menu looks more like that of a pizzeria, with standards like cheese and pepperoni, as well as specialty pizzas, like taco pizza, sweet heat sausage and pepperoni pizza, chicken bacon ranch pizza, and Hawaiian pizza. Breakfast pizzas topped with bacon, sausage, and veggies are also available.
It's certainly a better sell than most gas stations. And, if you don't like the options available, you can even customize your own pie, whether it's for breakfast or a meal later in the day. It's no wonder all these options got the attention of Zimmern.
Andrew Zimmern appreciates Casey's pizza creativity
After partnering with Casey's in May 2025, Zimmern said in a press release that its pizza was "packed with big flavors, unique textures and fresh ingredients." He called Casey's "simply the best" when it came to gas station pizza. Around the same time, Zimmern signaled Casey's BBQ brisket pizza, telling fans on Facebook that Casey's "nailed the balance of smoky, sweet, and tangy with this one."
Months later, amid another partnership with the brand, Zimmern noted that Casey's pizza was "in a league of its own," applauding its creativity. "Casey's shows what happens when passionate chefs have the freedom to innovate and that great pizza can come from unexpected places, and this slice is proof," he added in another press release.
And netizens agree. In a review of the chain's pizza, The Fat Files on YouTube praised the brand, explaining that even though Casey's General Stores isn't an actual pizzeria, they have better pizza than any other chain pizza place in the U.S. "It's not just good gas station pizza," he declared. "No, it's just good pizza." Likewise, on Reddit, a user added that they'd take Casey's over any of the major pizza chains "any day of the week!"