The Gas Station Chain With Pizza So Good It's Andrew Zimmern-Approved

There's just something about gas station pizza. It admittedly won't be the best pie you've ever had, nor will it be loaded with high-quality ingredients. And yet, its simplicity keeps us coming back again and again — at least in some cases. While there are many gas station pizzas you'd be better off skipping, Casey's General Stores' pizza is not one of them. In fact, Emmy- and James Beard Award-winning chef and television host Andrew Zimmern is among the many fans of this gas station's pies.

Unlike some gas stations, Casey's General Stores' pizza, which can be found throughout the Midwest, isn't limited to a couple of options sitting behind a fogged-up glass. Instead, the menu looks more like that of a pizzeria, with standards like cheese and pepperoni, as well as specialty pizzas, like taco pizza, sweet heat sausage and pepperoni pizza, chicken bacon ranch pizza, and Hawaiian pizza. Breakfast pizzas topped with bacon, sausage, and veggies are also available.

It's certainly a better sell than most gas stations. And, if you don't like the options available, you can even customize your own pie, whether it's for breakfast or a meal later in the day. It's no wonder all these options got the attention of Zimmern.