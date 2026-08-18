Costco Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Treat One Shopper Calls 'My #1 All-Time Costco Food Product'
It's always hard when your favorite Costco product mysteriously disappears from the shelves — it might be another year before you see it again, if at all. Keeping certain items on a seasonal rotation can keep shoppers on their toes so much so that when a beloved product does finally come back, it all but makes the national news. At the moment, the fan favorite treat that recently returned to Costco shelves and delighted customers is the Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites, retailing at about $9 for a large, 30-ounce container.
"Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites Are My #1 All-Time Costco Food Product," reads the headline of a Reddit post that excitedly celebrates the return of these sweet bites that are some of the best mini Costco treats. "They came back about two weeks ago at my store. I'm on my third box," writes the Reddit user. Straight out of the container, the donut bites are soft and pillowy, but shoppers report that putting them in the air fryer for a minute or two gives them even more crispy goodness. "I put them in the air fryer and then my husband eats them with Kirkland ice cream. Yum," wrote one commenter.
The donut bites are a fan favorite to eat at home on any occasion. But because they are bite-sized, these donut bites are also definitely among the best Costco snacks perfect for office parties and other group events.
Gen Bake is a fan-favorite brand at Costco
If you're a regular Costco shopper, the name Gen Bake probably sounds familiar. Costco frequently stocks this brand's products, especially the donut bites in various different flavors. Many consider them sweets under $15 that are totally worth grabbing, especially since they're not always in stock — some come and go, and other flavors are seasonal offerings. For example, the Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites are a seasonal item you're likely to spot toward the end of the year, while the popular Lemon Old Fashioned Donut Bites were last spotted in the spring.
Gen Bake is an American brand, manufactured by the Mary Ann's Baking Company which has roots in Sacramento, California and has been operational since 1961. Beyond the delectable donut bites, the company also makes muffins, danish pastries, and mini cakes. Mary Ann's Baking Company provides its pastries to various grocery stores, co-manufactures products for well-known brands, and even supplies its baked goods to hotels. "I buy every variation of this brand that comes to Costco. All slap," wrote a shopper on Reddit. If you haven't tried any of the flavors yet, this is your sign.