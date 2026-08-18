Costco Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Treat One Shopper Calls 'My #1 All-Time Costco Food Product'

It's always hard when your favorite Costco product mysteriously disappears from the shelves — it might be another year before you see it again, if at all. Keeping certain items on a seasonal rotation can keep shoppers on their toes so much so that when a beloved product does finally come back, it all but makes the national news. At the moment, the fan favorite treat that recently returned to Costco shelves and delighted customers is the Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites, retailing at about $9 for a large, 30-ounce container.

"Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites Are My #1 All-Time Costco Food Product," reads the headline of a Reddit post that excitedly celebrates the return of these sweet bites that are some of the best mini Costco treats. "They came back about two weeks ago at my store. I'm on my third box," writes the Reddit user. Straight out of the container, the donut bites are soft and pillowy, but shoppers report that putting them in the air fryer for a minute or two gives them even more crispy goodness. "I put them in the air fryer and then my husband eats them with Kirkland ice cream. Yum," wrote one commenter.

The donut bites are a fan favorite to eat at home on any occasion. But because they are bite-sized, these donut bites are also definitely among the best Costco snacks perfect for office parties and other group events.