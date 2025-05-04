11 Of The Best Mini Foods You Can Buy At Costco
Costco is known and loved for its large, bulk-quantity options that could feed an army (you could always make the most of your haul and split the items with a friend), but we have something a little different for you today. We want to explore some of the wholesaler's mini options. These are simply bite-size iterations of standard items (think tacos, cheesecakes, and more). There's a little bit of everything, whether you're in the mood for salty, sweet, mini meals, or individual ingredients.
These are delicious handheld items to include for your next party, to enjoy as an appetizer, or to pair with other components for a more satisfying dish. We will talk about the options, what flavors and textures it brings, what people (or we) think of it, and why it makes a good option to purchase. You're bound to find something that suits your fancy. Mini foods are fun and whimsical, but they can be tasty, too. You don't have to sacrifice flavor for size. Let's dive into the world of tiny foods that you can get at Costco.
Junior's Mini Cheesecakes
Cheesecake is such a decadent and delicious dessert. If there's ever a time when you know you don't need a full-size cake, you might want to pick up the Junior's Mini Cheesecakes variety pack from Costco. You'll get three different flavors to give you range without having to purchase multiple cheesecakes; this is economical but also allows people to have fun by picking their favorite. There is the original, a colorful and fruity strawberry swirl, and then a chocolate swirl to give you some flavor profile options.
The cheesecakes are adorably tiny, and they come with 24 total pieces that weigh in at just over 2 pounds. They come frozen, so you can thaw out as many or as few as needed. Want a couple for a post-dinner treat? You got it. Need the whole container for an office party? Easy breezy. As a fair warning, these eats do not contain a graham cracker crust; it's purely the cream cheese portion. Reviews say it's a good treat to have on hand, and it stores nicely in the freezer because it's not a huge box. If you want to revamp them, you can cut the minis into smaller chunks to sprinkle on frozen yogurt bark or turn them into cheesecake balls.
JJ's Bakery Mini Apple Pie
Apple pies are pretty delicate, and they tend to fall apart as you cut them or put them onto your plate — leaving a crumbly mess and apple pieces all over. The lightly glazed JJ's Bakery Mini Apple Pie alleviates a lot of the clean up, making it easy to grab, eat, and go, but they still have all the flavors that you love and enjoy. The small pies are made with actual apple filling and a hint of cinnamon to give you the hug of warming spice that we long for in apple pies. Reviews mention that even picky eaters like them — they're worth trying if you want your apple pie in a mini form.
Although the crust has a glaze, it's indeed pretty light, so it doesn't make the treats overly sweet. But if you want to ramp up the sugar content, you might want to dunk the hand pies in a salted caramel sauce to invoke an autumnal vibe. The Costco pack comes with 24 individually wrapped hand-held pies, which are great to pop in a lunchbox or take with you if you're going to a park picnic. They are perfect for a snack or a dessert; you could eat them with a side of ice cream to replicate pie à la mode.
Spring Valley Cocktail Beef Franks in Puff Pastry
Pigs in a blanket are a nostalgic appetizer staple that reminds us of our childhood. What differentiates them from being mini corn dogs is the puff pastry (rather than the cornmeal) exterior. This element gives it an elevated flavor, look, and texture. Costco offers the Spring Valley Cocktail Beef Franks in Puff Pastry, which are perfect to bring out for your next football watch party, sports event, or kids' birthday party. But you could heat a few, serve them with some steamed broccoli, and call it a meal on a random Monday.
We love that you get 100 franks wrapped in puff pastry, saving you a lot of work if you were to make them from scratch. It comes in two resealable bags, meaning you don't have to worry about going through it all at once to retain freshness. That second bag is ready when you are. The cocktail franks are similar and familiar enough to a corn dog that kids can enjoy them, but they're interesting enough for adults to enjoy, too — thanks to the beef franks and crisp flakiness of the puff pastry. You could also top it with a bit of herby butter or dunk it into spicy brown mustard to give it added depth.
Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons
The Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons are a fantastic option to add to your freezer because of their versatility. You can pan-fry or microwave them, but you could also create a wonton soup; all of these options have directions on the back of the packaging to make it easy to whip up. But if you have an air fryer, you can go that route instead, which is a preferred method for some Reddit users. We love the texture that pan-fried wontons provide, but it's all up to you.
These have chicken and cilantro, which adds a light, fresh mouthfeel compared to something heavier like pork or beef. If you prefer something slightly more filling, add a few to your ramen to absorb some of the rich liquid. They are ready in as little as five minutes, so it's perfect when you want to get dinner served for yourself or your family in a limited amount of time. There isn't an exact amount. Instead, you get 3 pounds of the fully cooked chicken and cilantro bites. If you love the delicate wrapper of wontons, now you can get a small version from Costco.
Delizza Patisserie Belgian Mini Cream Puffs
Cream puffs always feel like a fancy dessert. It invokes feelings of travel and fine dining, but you don't have to pay an arm and a leg or have a passport to enjoy these petite sweets. The Delizza Patisserie Belgian Mini Cream Puffs come with a whopping 120 pieces, although it is pretty easy to eat several at a time. Better yet, they come in a box with two resealable bags; this way, you can open one bag without fearing that all of them get freezer burn or go bad if you thaw them out for a party. You can open a bag and still have the other one sealed for freshness, which is certainly helpful when it comes to Costco bulk goodies.
These have an incredible exterior and the signature vanilla flavored whipped cream on the inside, making it an indulgent, yet not too heavy morsel for parties, entertaining, or just your average Friday night movie with the family. We like that you don't have to take any extra steps to make them — just thaw and serve when you're ready (although we have been known to eat them straight from the freezer). But you could upgrade them and create chocolate cream puffs by dipping them in a homemade chocolate sauce made of baking chocolate and heavy whipping cream.
Bon Appetit Mini Chocolate Donuts
Who doesn't love a fresh and pillowy donut from a local bakery? But sometimes it isn't feasible to stop by to get your donut dose. For those moments when you're traveling or in a rush, packaged ones can do the trick. Donut holes are a common small donut that you'll find with ease at bakeries and grocery stores alike, but we recommend getting the Bon Appetit Mini Chocolate Donuts from Costco. These are simply cute, smaller versions of a basic circular donut.
It comes with eight packs of donuts (with six donuts in each pack), allowing you to take one at a time on the ride to school or for a day at the beach. In our experience, packaged donuts can get stale when they are not sealed, and this option eliminates that issue. While the chocolate may slightly melt on the fingertips, they're a little less messy than other popular mini donut flavors like cinnamon crumb or powdered sugar — which fall all over the place, hands, pants, and car included. If you're dubious, especially when it comes to the texture, fear not. Reviews mention that they are not dry, the chocolate is tasty and not at all waxy, and overall, a delicious option.
Don Miguel Mini Tacos Chicken and Cheese
Tiny tacos are the perfect way to enjoy a fun meal or appetizer. If you don't feel like making a bunch of them by hand, then you can pick up Don Miguel Mini Tacos from Costco. It comes with 72 tacos made with white meat chicken, roasted corn salsa, and Monterey Jack cheese for you to devour. As a note: We wanted them to be crispier when we previously tried these among other Costco freezer-aisle appetizers. The flavor was good, but the texture needed improvement.
To help with that, we suggest crisping them up and pairing them with your favorite salsa. Pan frying them after cooking can achieve this quite easily, but you could leave them in the oven for longer than directed. Just keep an eye on it. This should improve the texture and assist it in living up to its crispy name. When we make tacos at home, we often serve them with ingredients like salsa, sour cream, and lime juice; these can add moisture and flavor to the premade tacos to give them a homemade feel. With a little finessing, we have faith that these can be a great staple to keep in the freezer for meals and snack time.
Sugar Bowl Bakery Brownie Bites
If you're a brownie lover, you're sure to enjoy a miniature version of your beloved treat. The Sugar Bowl Bakery Brownie Bites come with approximately 32 brownie pieces, which are perfect to stuff in your to-go bag when you want a little nibble. But they're also perfect to put out for parties, baby showers, and entertaining. We think they'd be perfect to place in goodie bags since they're sealed with subtle packaging — your guests can take a little morsel home with them. However, you could take them out of the packaging and decorate them with whipped cream, frosting, or little candies to display, if you want to elevate them further.
Each brownie is 130 calories; you can snack on one without feeling like you're overindulging. When you eat an average brownie, it's hard to know how much you're eating, and it's so delicious it's hard to stop — these make it easy to keep track. Each one is individually wrapped to keep it fresh, fudgy, and moist. The bites don't contain any preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors, so they're just about as good as it gets if you don't make it from scratch. You truly can't go wrong with stocking these in your kitchen. We always have these when we're having guests over, since you don't have to make a separate trip to get a treat.
Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites
Those big, doughy pretzels from the mall make us think of simpler times. But if you can't make your way to the shopping center to grab one, Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites might do the trick. You'll receive around 50 pretzel bites, and two dips: jalapeño cheese and cheddar. They come together in around five minutes, which means you can serve them whether you're in a rush or have all the time in the world. They have large flecks of salt to add dimension to both the texture and taste — it also gives you a similar vibe as the mall pretzels.
Reddit loves this product, saying they are delicious, soft, and the cheese is equally as tasty as the pretzels themselves. One person even said that they couldn't help but lick the cheese dip right from the container — it's that good. Even those who are not easily impressed seem to like these pillowy bites. The Bistro 28 bites are a fantastic pick to put out for sports watch parties or when you need a quick appetizer for the family. If you spot them next time you're at Costco, make sure to grab them. Anyone who is a big fan of pretzels might also want to consider getting the peanut butter pretzels, which are one of the top foods we recommend if it's your first time visiting the wholesaler.
Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites
We adore the cinnamon-y goodness that you get from a churro; it has a crispy exterior, slightly gooey inside, and it's covered with cinnamon sugar. What's not to love? But sometimes you can't get a fresh one; it's not an extremely common dessert that you can find at any restaurant or eatery. This is where we lean on the Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites. Is it exactly like a fresh piping hot churro? No, but they satisfy the craving with the cinnamon sugar dusting. They straddle the dessert line — the texture of donuts and the flavor profile of a churro, which makes for a delightful combination.
These are marketed as donut bites, meaning they have a more donut-like texture that's denser than your average airy yet crisp churro. Cinnamon crumb donuts tend to have their namesake crumbly exterior, but these are all about that cinnamon sugar, which makes you feel more akin to a churro. You just have to try it for yourself. We love that it offers an approachable yet flavorful profile that's perfect if you don't want vanilla or chocolate desserts. Take them out of the container and place them on a plate for birthday parties, baby showers, or to enjoy with a cup of coffee on a lazy Saturday morning.
Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Pancakes
Move over, flat pancakes; you might want to mix things up by trying these bite-sized, light, and fluffy versions instead. They are like tiny pillows, perfect to absorb your favorite maple syrup or jam. Belgian Boys offers a lot of spectacular products, and the Bite-Sized Pancakes are among them. These are perfect for those chaotic mornings when you're trying to get to work or class and you only have a couple of minutes to grab a bite to eat. They take no more than two minutes to heat up in the microwave or in a pan, so there's no need to worry about being late.
However, if you prefer to use the air fryer, it'll take around five minutes. As a bonus, the pancakes are nut-free and don't contain any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. People on TikTok love adding them to lunch boxes or adding them to skewers with fruit. One of the most amazing parts about these is the way that you can customize them. Of course, they're delicious on their own, but you can serve them with peanut butter, powdered sugar, Nutella, you name it. One Reddit user suggests tossing them in melted butter and cinnamon sugar. You could even take a stab at creating your own version of the pancake cereal trend if you want to make it a special treat.
Methodology
During our research for this article, we found that Costco has a variety of small items, but not all of them fit the criteria we were looking for. We wanted to pick items that were a smaller version of larger, well-known foods — that much is for sure. If the food was small by nature, that was omitted (like cheese squares). We also wanted the items to have good reviews, look appealing, taste good, and/or have some versatility with how to use them.
Of course, as with anything, there are going to be mixed opinions, but we wanted to ensure that people had good things to say about the products. It was also beneficial if the food could be served in more ways than one (although one way is perfectly acceptable). For example, you can have a lot of fun with the brownie bites or pancakes and do different things with them beyond serving them as directed. You can jazz up everything on this list to suit your taste preferences, party theme, or whatever you have planned. We hope you found some whimsy in these petite morsels.