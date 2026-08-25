Hack A 'Mega' McMuffin South African Style With A Filling Ordering Trick
The Egg McMuffin is a fast food breakfast icon. The sandwich consists of an English muffin, a fresh egg cooked in a circular mold, cheese, and either sausage, Canadian bacon, or bacon. As far as breakfast sandwiches go, this McDonald's offering is the gold standard, but it may not be filling enough for everyone. If you've ever wanted more out of your Egg McMuffin, you could order a second helping or hack the menu South African-style to make a "Mega" McMuffin. To do this, simply order a Sausage McMuffin with Egg with an extra sausage patty, Canadian bacon, and ketchup.
South African McDonald's locations have been selling the Mega McMuffin for years. It's similar to the famed Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin, another breakfast offering that combines multiple meats. One Tripadvisor review called the Mega McMuffin a "South African McDonald's specialty." However, it's slightly different from what you can make in America, even with this hack. South African McDonald's locations don't use pork products on their halal menu. Instead, sausage patties are made with chicken, and what looks like Canadian bacon is actually a smoked chicken roll.
The Mega McMuffin is built with sausage, cheese, another sausage patty, egg, chicken roll, and ketchup on the top muffin. While you could always ask your local McDonald's to make it that way, it's unlikely they will have the chicken-based sausage or chicken roll necessary to recreate this international favorite. Instead, order the extra sausage, Canadian bacon, and ketchup on the side and assemble a makeshift Mega McMuffin yourself.
Making your own Mega McMuffin
South Africa is not the only country that has a Mega McMuffin on the menu. McDonald's locations in Japan also offers the "Mega Muffin" (no "Mc" this time). Fortunately, this version is much closer to what you could make in North America because both the sausage and the smoked bacon offered are made with pork.
The Japanese version has been called out for being very ketchup heavy in the past, but its sweetness and acidity balances some of the extra saltiness and richness from the additional meat. If you've ever had a Double Sausage McMuffin, then you know that the extra patty makes the whole sandwich denser and meatier. It's a much more substantial bite than a traditional McMuffin. Of course, if you want to go all out with your Mega McMuffin, you can build upon it even further.
A great hack would be adding the hash brown that comes with the meal. Instead of enjoying it on the side, put the hash brown between the bottom muffin and the first sausage patty. This adds a crunchy texture that's missing from the original Mega McMuffin. Another way to boost your McMuffin is to order bacon strips. That will upgrade the sandwich to feature all three kinds of McMuffin breakfast meats for the ultimate savory bite. Combine that with another McMuffin ordering trick and get the restaurant to add grill seasoning for even more flavor.