Hack A 'Mega' McMuffin South African Style With A Filling Ordering Trick

The Egg McMuffin is a fast food breakfast icon. The sandwich consists of an English muffin, a fresh egg cooked in a circular mold, cheese, and either sausage, Canadian bacon, or bacon. As far as breakfast sandwiches go, this McDonald's offering is the gold standard, but it may not be filling enough for everyone. If you've ever wanted more out of your Egg McMuffin, you could order a second helping or hack the menu South African-style to make a "Mega" McMuffin. To do this, simply order a Sausage McMuffin with Egg with an extra sausage patty, Canadian bacon, and ketchup.

South African McDonald's locations have been selling the Mega McMuffin for years. It's similar to the famed Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin, another breakfast offering that combines multiple meats. One Tripadvisor review called the Mega McMuffin a "South African McDonald's specialty." However, it's slightly different from what you can make in America, even with this hack. South African McDonald's locations don't use pork products on their halal menu. Instead, sausage patties are made with chicken, and what looks like Canadian bacon is actually a smoked chicken roll.

The Mega McMuffin is built with sausage, cheese, another sausage patty, egg, chicken roll, and ketchup on the top muffin. While you could always ask your local McDonald's to make it that way, it's unlikely they will have the chicken-based sausage or chicken roll necessary to recreate this international favorite. Instead, order the extra sausage, Canadian bacon, and ketchup on the side and assemble a makeshift Mega McMuffin yourself.