A Beloved Southern Restaurant Chain Abruptly Closes All Of Its Locations

It's always tough when an up-and-coming chain restaurant falls short, but Flavor Hills seemed like it had a real future. The pioneering, Black-owned chain was founded in Jacksonville, North Carolina, in 2021. The restaurant chain expanded to three more locations in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with its newest location in Durham opening less than a year ago. However, on August 14, Flavor Hills announced on Facebook that all of its restaurant locations would close.

Flavor Hills called the restaurant "a space to showcase Black excellence," and thanked customers for all the love and support it had received. Founded by three Marine Corps veterans — Andre Truss, Tellers Pollard III, and Eric Johnson — it went on to share its pride in being a Black-owned business, serving a community that often lacked local Black-owned options. Despite significant growth over the last 10 years or so, Black-owned businesses represent only 3.4% of all U.S. businesses, while Black Americans make up around 14% of the overall population, according to the Brookings Institution.

In the heartfelt goodbye post, the restaurant said "the people inside of it became family" and that it was grateful for "the opportunity to build something that mattered." In a small bit of good news, Flavor Hills will continue to exist as a catering company, offering the same style of elevated Southern comfort food recipes it did as a brick-and-mortar.