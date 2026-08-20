One Of The World's Best-Selling Coffee Brands Also Makes KitKats And Toll House Cookies

It may come as a surprise that most of the food brands you know and love aren't really separate brands at all, but are all owned by a single parent company. For example, the Hershey's Company owns dozens of brands from Reese's to Skinny Pop, and General Mills owns similarly as many with brands from Betty Crocker to Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Nestlé may be most known today for its best-selling coffee brand Nescafé, but it also produces Hot Pockets, Gerber baby food, and even Purina dog food.

In the Nestlé coffee department, there is, of course, Nescafé, but the company is also responsible for Coffee-Mate creamers, Roastelier, Starbucks Coffee at Home, and the famous Nespresso brand. Created by chemist Dr. Max Morgenthaler, Nescafé was revolutionary for instant coffee when it hit store shelves in 1938, expanding to over 30 countries in just two years. One of the 15 facts you need to know about Nestlé is that Nescafé is still widely considered one of the biggest coffee brands in the world, with a staggering 5,500 cups consumed every second of the day, according to Nestlé. You can also thank Nestlé for the creation of several sweet-toothed brands beyond coffee products, such as KitKats, Toll House cookie dough and chocolate chips, Drumsticks, Nesquik, Aero bars, and even Cheerios, some of which are among the 17 most popular brands owned by Nestlé.