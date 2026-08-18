Quote Of The Day By Joanna Gaines: 'The Kitchen Actually Reminds Me A Lot Of The Garden. You Put Your Hands To...'
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Is there anything Joanna Gaines can't do? Whether it's designing the most stunning interiors on TV, selling beautiful rustic decor pieces, or whipping up comforting recipes, Gaines appears to do it all with an almost ethereal ease, inspiring millions of Americans to go, "Hey, I could do that too!"
She first entered the world of home decor after she married her husband Chip Gaines, who was already working in the house renovation industry. After 10 years of being in business together, they got an offer for a TV show that quickly shot them into fame: "Fixer Upper." The couple's chemistry and personalities carried the show to immense success, but alongside that casual relatability was Gaines' sharp eye for aesthetics, her awareness of the emotions an interior can evoke, and the couple's overall small-town approach to life. So naturally, as the duo eventually pursued other ventures beyond home renovations, their fans were more than happy to follow them.
The duo have since built a thriving business empire, which includes their own TV network, a restaurant, a market, an online store, a line of frozen foods, a magazine, and several published books. Most of these ventures are housed under their Magnolia brand, including the cookbook that today's quote comes from.
Quote of the Day by Joanna Gaines
"The kitchen actually reminds me a lot of the garden. You put your hands to work and tend to it, and when the harvest comes, it gives back to you a hundredfold."
The quote comes from Gaines' book "Magnolia Table," a #1 New York Times bestseller. It was released in 2018 and is the first volume in a series of three cookbooks. In the introduction, Gaines candidly shares her culinary journey, admitting that she was a hesitant cook when she first got married but became more confident as her family grew. She has learned to fully enjoy the process of cooking but still uses store-bought shortcuts when necessary; for her, cooking is not about perfection, and she encourages readers to forge their own path in the kitchen, even if it means straying from her recipe.
In the quote we highlighted above, she emphasizes the value of working with your hands and how meditative that experience can be. "I stick my hand in a bowl of flour to begin to make a pie crust, or peel some potatoes, and all of a sudden my thoughts slow down. I begin to unwind," she says, sharing with the readers that cooking doesn't have to be a chore — it can be a daily gift.
The deeper meaning of Joanna Gaines' quote — the kitchen and the garden are intricately connected
Gaines writes in "Magnolia Table" that she grows many of the vegetables that end up in their family meals. There's a very tangible connection here, as the garden directly feeds the kitchen. If we let it, the kitchen can feed the garden, too. A lot of food waste can go on the compost, which later enriches the soil with nutrients. Many kitchen scraps can also be regrown into new plants. There's a reason why so many cooks fall in love with gardening or why gardeners often have the best recipes; once you see the kitchen and the garden as one connected ecosystem, it's hard to ever see them as separate again.
There's also a more symbolic connection between the two. As Gaines pointed out, both require us to get our hands dirty. They require patience and a little bit of faith. Sometimes the recipe fails or the plant dies despite our best efforts. On the flip side, few things compare to the joy of an abundant harvest — when the tomatoes are finally ripe for picking, or when the souffle turns out perfect at long last. In the garden, we learn something through each season; in the kitchen, we learn something through each recipe.
More quotes from Joanna Gaines
"When I get stuck from an inspiration standpoint, or I can't figure out what the next step is, I always go outside. I don't go online, I don't look at books – I have to step outside. Nature is our greatest teacher with design because it does it so perfectly." — from a 2024 interview with Homes & Gardens.
"It's like a braid. I'm a mother, I'm a wife, I'm a founder. So all those things are in me at all times. And I just think for me, and life that I have, I feel like I have this gift of 'I can carry.' I feel like I can carry a lot. I always tell Chip, I feel like my arms are strong for these tasks. I feel like I'm built for this." — from a 2025 interview with Today.
"It's not like me to invest in transitory things. I tend to put my trust in what's lasting, and I thrive on consistency, on certainty. And yet, we have a garden on our farm. A plot of unpredictability." — from the Magnolia Journal
"When I think of the garden, I think of the light. The way it kisses the petals good morning and good night. I think of the lessons I've sown and, even more so, the lessons I've reaped throughout every season of planting and pruning, growth and death. How I've learned to live outside of the garden from the moments I've spent in it." — from the Magnolia Journal