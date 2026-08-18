Quote Of The Day By Joanna Gaines: 'The Kitchen Actually Reminds Me A Lot Of The Garden. You Put Your Hands To...'

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Is there anything Joanna Gaines can't do? Whether it's designing the most stunning interiors on TV, selling beautiful rustic decor pieces, or whipping up comforting recipes, Gaines appears to do it all with an almost ethereal ease, inspiring millions of Americans to go, "Hey, I could do that too!"

She first entered the world of home decor after she married her husband Chip Gaines, who was already working in the house renovation industry. After 10 years of being in business together, they got an offer for a TV show that quickly shot them into fame: "Fixer Upper." The couple's chemistry and personalities carried the show to immense success, but alongside that casual relatability was Gaines' sharp eye for aesthetics, her awareness of the emotions an interior can evoke, and the couple's overall small-town approach to life. So naturally, as the duo eventually pursued other ventures beyond home renovations, their fans were more than happy to follow them.

The duo have since built a thriving business empire, which includes their own TV network, a restaurant, a market, an online store, a line of frozen foods, a magazine, and several published books. Most of these ventures are housed under their Magnolia brand, including the cookbook that today's quote comes from.