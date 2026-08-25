Give Egg Salad 10X The Flavor By Adding This Tangy Mix-In

There's lots to love about egg salad. It can be everything from a reliable sandwich filling to an elegant appetizer, lets you call a mélange of hard-boiled egg and mayonnaise a "salad" with a straight face, and practically begs for creative additions and upgrades. That's why, the next time you're mixing up a batch of egg salad, you should give it 10 times the flavor by mixing in some tangy capers.

If you've followed Tasting Table's prior advice, you know that you should always have a jar of capers in your pantry. But if you only ever pull it out when making well-known, caper-centric dishes like chicken piccata or spaghetti puttanesca, you may be underestimating the full range of applications the briny little delights possess. Capers are the immature flower buds of the Capparis spinosa bush, and the pickled variety you'll find at the store brings both vinegary piquancy and some subtle but noticeable textural contrast to the soft, creamy richness of your average egg salad.

Because of their small size, capers need only be roughly chopped before being incorporated. However, these little beauties do pack a big punch when it comes to saltiness (that's what some of us love about them), so bear that in mind when seasoning your salad. Like anchovies or olives, the amount of capers you use will depend on how much of a fiend you are for their taste, but two tablespoons of drained capers per eight eggs is a reasonable ratio. Ideally, opt for the smallest capers known as nonpareil capers – these will be more expensive, as capers need to be harvested by hand, but they're worth it, as their texture will be firmer. That said, opinions vary over whether nonpareils are more powerful in flavor.