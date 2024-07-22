Add Herby Flavor Notes To Egg Salad With A Dollop Of Pesto

Egg salad is a filling, comforting classic that's usually the safest bet whether you're ordering off a lunch menu or picking up a convenience store sandwich. While mayo, mustard, aromatics, and the occasional pickled veggie imbue egg salad with creaminess and tang, a bright and fresh pesto is the bold herbal ingredient that'll make egg salad exceptional.

Pesto is the height of savory sauces, with earthy, nutty, and salty ingredients to complement the herbal centerpiece. It's not only a common pasta sauce, but it's also used in plenty of egg recipes. Pesto is a tasty, oily foundation for fried eggs and makes a great topping for creamy scrambled eggs or a baked frittata. Eggs are known for their versatility, and egg salad is a blank slate for nuanced flavors like pesto.

You can blend pesto with a few tablespoons of mayo for an easy two-ingredient egg salad dressing. However, pesto is a great alternative to mayo-based egg salad, and you can use it as a full dressing swap by mixing it with a few hard-boiled yolks and lemon juice or vinegar. You can also blend pesto with Greek yogurt or sour cream for another mayo-free dressing. If you've already prepared a classic creamy egg salad, you can always place it over a bed of pesto-dressed greens or use pesto as a condiment in your next egg salad sandwich.