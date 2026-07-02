The Differences Between Savory And Umami, Explained

Umami is one of those fantastic, sophisticated words to throw out at a dinner party, while simply describing something as savory feels broader, more general. When the terms umami and savory are so often used interchangeably, is there a big enough difference to separate them? Well, yes. Because while foods that are umami can typically be described as being savory, it doesn't necessarily work in the opposite direction. Just because something is savory, doesn't mean it's umami.

Umami is very specific and has a hard-won place among the five tastes, the others of which are sweet, sour, salty, and bitter. Savory is a less specific term, often simply used to indicate that something is not sweet. Salt and umami are two separate tastes, yet both of these can be described as savory flavors. Online discussion of the difference is plenty, but one Redditor provides a useful thought experiment: "I think a difference is that umami does not necessarily need salt, because it's a basic taste, while savoury usually means salted. Like for example, unsalted chicken stock is umami. Add salt and it becomes savoury." The words savory and umami are so often used interchangeably because it's quite common to have foods that are both salty and umami at the same time, meaning savory becomes the word of choice to cover both tastes.