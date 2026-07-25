Change Up Basic Potato Salad With 3 Simple Ingredients For A Spanish Twist

With no insult meant to American-style potato salad, beloved at potlucks and cookouts, it is nevertheless commonly perceived as a side dish. However, Spain's national take on potato salad is substantive enough to act as a meal in itself. And fortunately, this Spanish twist on a basic potato salad can be achieved with the addition of just three ingredients.

The foundation of Ensaladilla Rusa will be familiar to anyone who's ever thrown together a simple potato salad, so for those keen to try the Spanish equivalent, you can start with our recipe for a classic southern potato salad, then modify it accordingly. To a base of boiled potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper, add diced, boiled carrots, boiled peas, and drained, canned tuna fish. These additions produce a truly spectacular amalgamation of potato salad and tuna salad, with the extra vegetables providing brightness and textural contrast. For convenience, the potatoes, carrots, and peas can all be boiled in the same pot, though you should make sure to add the carrots only in the last eight to 10 minutes of cooking, and the peas in the last five to six minutes to ensure they're not overcooked.

For a hearty lunch, you really don't need anything more to enjoy Ensaladilla Rusa than a few slices of baguette or a similar bread to scoop it up. If you're thinking of including it in a more elaborate dinner, you should instead consider serving it in the Spanish style with a selection of other tapas — should you be in need of inspiration, run through our list of 29 traditional Spanish tapas dishes.