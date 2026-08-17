The Viral Chick-Fil-A Coconut Lemonade Margarita Proves That Sometimes, The Internet Gets It Right

The coconut lemonade margarita looks like any classic margarita you would get at a restaurant — it's a light mix of yellow and green in color, and you can see small pieces of pulp from the lemonade floating around in the glass. The 1800 tequila smells and tastes deliciously and accurately of coconut, a nice balance of sharp tequila and soft sweetness. The Grand Marnier is tart and potent with orange on the first few sips, reminiscent of a sweet almond-orange cake.

These sweet elements come together with the tangy and saccharine lemonade for a margarita that tastes better than it should, considering its base is a fast food lemonade. As you drink more, the Grand Marnier becomes a bit hidden, but the entire drink goes down smooth. The fact that there is an entire bottle of tequila in it hits you only on the back end; in that way, the tequila sneaks up on you. It's not too overpowering, but you know you aren't drinking a beverage from a lemonade stand.

As someone who does not like pulp in my juices, I applaud this viral trend for making it easy to overlook the pulp in Chick-fil-A's lemonade. This margarita is sweet in a balanced way, but it could be easily made more tart with the addition of more lime juice, or with a classic salt rim added to your glass, which I recommend. It is a delicious way to make a batch cocktail for a party — I served it to a few family members and the gallon was gone within a few hours. This viral drink is dangerous in the way that the best alcoholic beverages always are.