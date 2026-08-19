One Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of August 2026 Is A Burger-Taco Hybrid

We liked the All-American Burgertaco, but what do others think? One Facebook reviewer said the item had "a good balance of toppings," adding that the sauce tasted similar to Big Mac sauce. Their only gripe was that it wasn't big enough. Another reviewer on Reddit said the over-the-top name initially caught their attention, but they were pleasantly surprised by how much they enjoyed it. Other fans have praised the amount of burger sauce, which adds plenty of flavor without making the whole thing too messy.

So, what's the best way to eat it? Everyone has their favorite sauces and condiments, and while the Burgertaco already comes with burger sauce, you can add your favorite Del Taco hot sauce, ketchup, or a little of both. To take it up a notch, order Del Taco's famous crinkle-cut fries, recently voted the best fast food fries, on the side and add a few inside for extra crunch and a heartier bite.

If you can't decide between a burger and a taco, the All-American Burgertaco makes a pretty tasty compromise. And when this limited-time taco is gone, Del Taco has another burger-taco mashup you can try: The Bun Taco, a secret-menu item that puts classic taco fillings between sesame seed buns. For a chain best known for tacos, Del Taco continues to make a pretty strong case for its burgers.