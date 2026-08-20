9 Best Vodkas For Beginners

Vodka is the star ingredient in some of our favorite cocktails, from a traditional vodka martini with a twist to a vodka gimlet. It even makes a delicious cameo on the plate in a classic rigatoni alla vodka. If you're new to the spirit, choosing the right bottle can be a daunting task, especially when you're in a liquor store faced with a wall of nearly identical-looking clear bottles competing for your attention. Though they may look the same, all vodka is not created equal. With differences to consider, like ingredients (which can range from wheat and rye to corn, potatoes, and fruit) to production methods, making the right choice can feel like an impossibility for newbies.

To help beginners narrow the field, we asked five industry experts for their recommendations for bottles that offer a perfect introduction to vodka. Our experts include Trae Lamond, owner of Chadwick's restaurant; Megan Draheim, owner of Song Dog Farm Distillery; Nicholas Mounts, owner of the upcoming restaurant Ember Kitchen & Spirits; John Murski, beverage director of Latin cocktail bar Elegancia; and Brynn Smith, bar director at Bar Next Door. Whether you're shaking up a cocktail, stirring a martini, or exploring vodka on its own, their picks will help you choose a bottle worthy of your bar cart.