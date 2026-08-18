Jimmy John's Vs Jersey Mike's: Which Chain Makes The Best Turkey Sub?

I grew up in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, where independent neighborhood delis and Italian specialty markets abound. At these beloved local spots, quality meats and cheeses are piled high to make subs that can be mind-blowingly delicious. So, as you can imagine, I have pretty lofty standards when it comes to a good sub.

That could be one reason why I'm intrigued by two of the top fast-food sandwich chains: Jersey Mike's and Jimmy John's. Both chains have built their reputations on bringing some of that neighborhood deli experience to a national audience — but they take different approaches.

I wanted to find out which one could pull off the better turkey sub — my go-to order at any sandwich shop. I analyzed everything from ingredient quality and sandwich construction to overall taste and texture. And perhaps most importantly, I wanted to see which one was closest to the kind of sub I grew up eating.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.