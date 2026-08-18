Jimmy John's Vs Jersey Mike's: Which Chain Makes The Best Turkey Sub?
I grew up in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, where independent neighborhood delis and Italian specialty markets abound. At these beloved local spots, quality meats and cheeses are piled high to make subs that can be mind-blowingly delicious. So, as you can imagine, I have pretty lofty standards when it comes to a good sub.
That could be one reason why I'm intrigued by two of the top fast-food sandwich chains: Jersey Mike's and Jimmy John's. Both chains have built their reputations on bringing some of that neighborhood deli experience to a national audience — but they take different approaches.
I wanted to find out which one could pull off the better turkey sub — my go-to order at any sandwich shop. I analyzed everything from ingredient quality and sandwich construction to overall taste and texture. And perhaps most importantly, I wanted to see which one was closest to the kind of sub I grew up eating.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Methodology
Jimmy John's signature turkey sub is the Turkey Tom, while Jersey Mike's version is its Turkey and Provolone. I ordered both sandwiches with their standard ingredients, making no substitutions. I then tasted them side by side, at room temperature, within about 10 minutes of ordering.
For this taste test, I evaluated the subs based on a few criteria, starting with overall taste and texture. I also made sure to taste the individual components of each sub — meat, cheese, bread, veggies — focusing on their freshness and quality. Finally, I considered the construction, including the ratio of ingredients and how well the sandwiches held together while eating.
Taste test: Jimmy John's Turkey Tom
Jimmy John's was founded in Charleston, Illinois, in 1983. Its opening menu featured four sandwiches, one of which was the modern-day Turkey Tom, so I was really excited to try this original offering.
The Turkey Tom is served on a long French loaf and is very compact and cleanly assembled. The bread is smeared with mayonnaise and layered with sliced turkey, shredded lettuce, and tomato slices. The vegetables were neatly cut, fresh, and flavorful. The turkey, however, was pretty dry. What made the dryness even more distracting was its thick cut, especially compared to the thinner-sliced turkey on Jersey Mike's version. The mayonnaise added some much-needed moisture, but it ultimately didn't fully alleviate the dryness. I also would've liked more mayo, if only for the extra flavor.
But one component really blew me away: the French loaf. It was phenomenal — with a robust pull, a thin, lightly crisped exterior, clean flavor, and deeply satisfying chew. It reminded me of the type of bread I grew up eating on the subs from neighborhood delis.
Taste Test: Jersey Mike's Turkey and Provolone
Started on the Jersey Shore, Jersey Mike's leans into the classic East Coast sub-shop experience. It has meats and cheeses sliced to order and sandwiches "made right in front of you," along with its signature "Mike's Way" toppings.
Jersey Mike's Turkey and Provolone sub held together nicely and was well constructed, with a good ratio of fillings to one another and to the bread. I especially loved the Mike's Way toppings of onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt. They added delectable acidity and savory flavor. The lettuce and tomatoes were fresh and flavorful, too. The turkey was pleasantly moist, thinly sliced, and neatly folded, which created little air pockets for a lighter bite. The provolone cheese added some creaminess, though its flavor wasn't particularly noticeable.
Unlike Jimmy John's sandwich, the least memorable part of this sub was its bread. I felt it was too soft and pillowy, and its chew was non-existent. There was no real "fight" from the bread — which, I admit, may just come down to personal preference. That said, it worked perfectly fine for this sub; it just didn't stand out to me as anything special.
Verdict: Jersey Mike's Turkey and Provolone is 'A Sub Above'
While Jersey Mike's Turkey and Provolone didn't blow me away, it easily beat Jimmy John's version — despite my love for Jimmy John's bread. In this race for the best fast food turkey sub, Jersey Mike's sandwich simply felt more thoughtfully made. It was better constructed, with more care put into the ingredients, from the thinly sliced, neatly folded turkey to the generous toppings. The turkey was also moister and high quality. Yes, the sandwich was a bit messy with the oil and vinegar seeping out, but that made it more mouthwatering and satisfying. In comparison, Jimmy John's sandwich lacked flavor and felt less carefully crafted. Overall, Jersey Mike's tasted better, had a better ingredient ratio, and had a boatload more flavor.
It was also the more substantial sandwich. Specifically, it weighed 13.76 ounces, compared with Jimmy John's 10.3 ounces. At $11.95, Jersey Mike's was over $2 more, but I'm willing to pay that for a heftier, more flavorful, and more satisfying turkey sub.