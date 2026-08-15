Which Coffee Chain Makes A Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latte?
Pumpkin spice is intertwined with the fall season and arguably has been ever since Starbucks first released its pie-inspired Pumpkin Spice Latte back in 2004. In the intervening years, nearly 20 other chains have taken a swing at the seasonal staple (we've even ranked them). These sweet, earthy, silky-smooth drinks are a welcome fall treat, but if you're trying to eat clean, which chain offers the healthiest choice? The short answer is Peet's Coffee.
Peet's 16-ounce medium Pumpkin Latte combines espresso and steamed milk with "the indulgent rich flavor of pumpkin pie," according to its website. Compared to 16-ounce PSLs from Krispy Kreme and a handful of other popular chains — namely Tim Horton's, Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros, Caribou Coffee, and Scooter's Coffee — Peet's version offers the lowest calories (320) and the least fat (7 grams). It also ties with Starbucks and Caribou Coffee for the highest protein content at 14 grams. Perhaps most significantly, Peet's PSL has the least total sugar, though Tim Horton's shares that distinction, with each chain's drink clocking in at 44 grams.
Peet's isn't particularly forthcoming about its ingredients, though its sauce does reportedly contain real pumpkin puree. According to a Reddit user who spoke with a Peet's manager, the sauce is also milk-free. This means swapping out the drink's standard 2% option with almond, oat, or pea milk will theoretically make the beverage entirely plant-based (though we recommend double-checking this with your barista).
The sugary secret is in the sauce
Pumpkin sauce is a key flavoring agent in all these tasty autumnal drinks, but it's also likely a major factor in their high calorie content. For example, Krispy Kreme lists "Flavored Sauce" right after milk and espresso in its PSL ingredients, indicating that it's the third-biggest inclusion by weight. As of this writing, Krispy Kreme's signature fall beverage contains 36 grams of added sugar and 53 grams in total — just 2 fewer than Dunkin's, the most sugar-heavy contender.
While Peet's pumpkin sauce is apparently milk-free, Starbucks' pumpkin spice sauce more condensed milk than pumpkin puree, making it another significant source of sugar. By weight, this PSL is also more sauce than espresso.
Pumpkin spice lattes aren't meant to be good for you, of course — they're just meant to be good. But there are ways to make your beverage a bit more health-conscious like requesting fewer sauce pumps or ordering a smaller size. Milk swaps can also lower the calorie count, as can omitting toppings like whipped cream or Dutch Bros' velvety Soft Top. These simple swaps can make these dessert-like drinks a little more practical for an everyday treat. Though, if you're super picky about ingredients, you can always heed the advice of musician and cookbook author Jessie James Decker and make your own PSL at home.