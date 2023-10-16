Why Jessie James Decker Thinks You Should Make Your PSL At Home - Exclusive

Whether you love it or you hate it, the pumpkin spice latte is a staple of the fall season, its annual release seemingly creeping closer and closer to summer on our calendars, to the delight of some and the frustration of others. If you're thoroughly on Team PSL, though, we've got good news. Thanks to Jessie James Decker's new cookbook, you can satisfy your pumpkin spice latte cravings long after the big coffee chains have turned their attention to all things peppermint and gingerbread. In fact, you might just find that, thanks to Decker's second cookbook — dubbed "Just Eat" — you don't even want to go to the big guys for your PSL anymore anyway, because you can make your own (or at least Decker's), better version at home.

In an exclusive Tasting Table interview, we asked Decker what makes her PSL so delicious and why it's worth a shot, even for those diehard traditional PSL fans. She said it all came down to two words: pure ingredients.