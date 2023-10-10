Jessie James Decker's Culinary Heritage Fuels Her New Cookbook - Exclusive Interview

For fans of your prior work, how does this cookbook differ from your last and what should they expect?

This one is a progression from my last cookbook. I didn't want to break what didn't need fixing. I really loved my last book because it [featured] a variety of comfort foods. They were easy [recipes], not intimidating, and they're very family-oriented. I wanted to expand upon that. I paid attention to my fans and my audience, and the feedback on social [media] over the past few years. I saw what people gravitated towards, what they wanted more of, and what they didn't post about at all. I knew what to avoid and what to expand upon, and we did that with "Just Eat."

This time, I added a whole chapter on my family's travels to Greece and Italy, where I cooked with some of the most incredible chefs and family cooks, learning a lot of recipes that I included in the book. I also included a holiday chapter; everyone knows I'm such a cozy holiday girl, so it made sense to have a whole chapter and a menu dedicated to what would be great to cook around the holidays.

In the introduction, you mention that this book in particular has even more family recipes. Are there any that are particularly meaningful for you?

There's a couple that are definitely meaningful. It's so hard to choose. There's a recipe called Karen's Quiche, which is my mom's quiche that she made for us growing up. We love quiche. There is this hot dog-mashed potato thing that's going to look weird when people turn the page. My Yaya, which is one of my grandmothers — my Greek grandmother actually, but it's not [a Greek recipe] — would make this for us, and it was so good. That one's in there and I want people to give it a chance.

I have recipes I've created myself that have turned into family recipes that the kids and [husband Eric Decker] and my relatives continue to ask for, [like] my lobster risotto.

You also mentioned in the introduction that you don't follow a lot of typical cooking rules. What would you say are some of the rules you've tossed from your process, and are there any that you found you do actually need to stick with?

I don't love baking, because you have to follow rules. It's a science. There are numbers involved, and that part of my brain does not work. [For baking], I do follow the rules as much as I can.

That's what I love about cooking, though. Everything is to taste, and it's a very creative process. When I have to stop and focus on the directions, that's the hardest part about making this cookbook, to be honest. I have to sit there and really think about it ... "How much salt did I put in? I don't know. Whatever feels right." You can't say that in the book. "How much garlic? I don't know. You'll know when it's too much garlic."

That's not fair, and not everyone feels that way. You have to be specific. When it comes to how much or how little [ingredients to use], on the cooking side, I don't follow any rules. I do what feels right between my fingers and my taste buds, but with the baking, I follow [the rules] as much as I can.