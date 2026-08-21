Beefsteak Tomatoes Are 10X More Flavorful When You Sprinkle These Spices On Them
A good deal of beefsteak tomatoes' allure lies in their flavor — every tangy, sweet bit of it. It's the kind of vibrancy that brings summer to everything it touches, from toasted bread and sandwiches to some of the most decadent soups you've ever tasted. And that's only the beginning. Beefsteak tomatoes get so much better when you give them a pinch of smoked paprika, cumin, or galangal.
It's not without reason that smoked paprika is such a ubiquitous ingredient (and yes, it is different from regular paprika). Part smoky, part sweet, and just the right amount of spicy, it gives everything — beefsteak tomatoes included — the most enticing warmth. Cumin, on the other hand, arrives with a nutty, earthy depth and unique pungency that perfectly complements the tomatoes' own earthy tang. And for those who love a good aromatic twist, galangal powder is the perfect choice. Far from subtle or understated, this spice elevates beefsteak tomatoes with its piney, citrusy scent and the ability to captivate taste buds right from the first bite.
These spices are some of the best ways to boost the flavors of fresh tomatoes, lifting their natural sweetness with layers of aroma and spice clinging to that juicy flesh. If you've ever wanted to make this veggie the star of an unassuming dish, this is the way to do it. Depending on what you're searching for, any of them can make a good addition, or perhaps even use them all together for a multi-dimensional dish.
Different ways to pair each spice with beefsteak tomatoes
Given paprika's versatility, you can bring this spice into almost any beefsteak tomato dish, and possibly many other tomato dishes around the world. Simply toss it with vinegar, olive oil, and a few seasonings, and have yourself an easy side dish with enough flavors to complete any hearty meat. In a bowl of tomato soup, smoked paprika's subtle spice can be exactly what you need to cut through the creamy tang. While you're at it, count cumin in as well for a touch of earthiness. Migrating to roasted or grilled beefsteak tomatoes, both of these spices can also be good for highlighting this produce's smoky undertone.
Cumin, in particular, is an impeccable choice for beefsteak tomato salads. Just a sprinkle of this ground herb, along with ground coriander and chopped parsley, and the tomatoes are a worthy star of the show. Alternatively, you can imbue the cumin straight into the salad's vinaigrette, and maybe even mix in a bit of smoked paprika. In a pan of shakshuka, you might also find that cumin and beefsteak tomatoes are a formidable force together.
Considering ground galangal's irreplaceable spot in Asian cuisine, you can use it with the tomatoes for dishes such as kanom jeen nam ngiew (Thai pork and tomato soup) or sajur tumis tomato (Indonesian tomato stew). The two are even better alongside ginger and lemongrass, or warm spices like nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. And if you were to make a sauce or purée out of beefsteak tomatoes, consider galangal as one of the main flavorings for a blend a notch more intense than usual.