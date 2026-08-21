Beefsteak Tomatoes Are 10X More Flavorful When You Sprinkle These Spices On Them

A good deal of beefsteak tomatoes' allure lies in their flavor — every tangy, sweet bit of it. It's the kind of vibrancy that brings summer to everything it touches, from toasted bread and sandwiches to some of the most decadent soups you've ever tasted. And that's only the beginning. Beefsteak tomatoes get so much better when you give them a pinch of smoked paprika, cumin, or galangal.

It's not without reason that smoked paprika is such a ubiquitous ingredient (and yes, it is different from regular paprika). Part smoky, part sweet, and just the right amount of spicy, it gives everything — beefsteak tomatoes included — the most enticing warmth. Cumin, on the other hand, arrives with a nutty, earthy depth and unique pungency that perfectly complements the tomatoes' own earthy tang. And for those who love a good aromatic twist, galangal powder is the perfect choice. Far from subtle or understated, this spice elevates beefsteak tomatoes with its piney, citrusy scent and the ability to captivate taste buds right from the first bite.

These spices are some of the best ways to boost the flavors of fresh tomatoes, lifting their natural sweetness with layers of aroma and spice clinging to that juicy flesh. If you've ever wanted to make this veggie the star of an unassuming dish, this is the way to do it. Depending on what you're searching for, any of them can make a good addition, or perhaps even use them all together for a multi-dimensional dish.