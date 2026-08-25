The 'Poor Man's Apple' Is Cheaper, Tropical, And Higher In Fiber (And You're Probably Passing It Up At The Grocery Store)

At any given grocery store, you'll find dozens of apple varieties at a diverse range of price points. But guava is the "poor man's apple;" an often cheaper, tropical fruit with more fiber than its more expensive and larger counterpart. Of course, guavas aren't apples, but they are sweet, flavorful, and provide a wealth of beneficial nutrients that apples don't.

Native to South and Central America, guavas are oval fruits with a green exterior and a pink, creamy pulp riddled with crunchy edible seeds. They taste mildly sweet with a floral aroma and a slight musky, tangy acidity. While they may have South American origins, India supplies most of the world's guava. Consequently, an imported tropical fruit will have a higher price tag than domestic crops like apples. But at around $2.50 to $3.50 per pound, they're certainly not the most expensive fruits. In fact, many premium varieties of apples like Honeycrisp and Cosmic crisp cost as much as guava per pound.

More importantly, guavas beat apples on many nutritional points, starting with a lower glycemic index; guavas may have sugar content similar to an apple, but it has over twice the dietary fiber. Guava has much higher levels of vitamin C, vitamin A, antioxidants, and potassium than apples. Furthermore, certain cultures claim that guava leaves contain medicinal properties that help with stomach conditions, pain, diabetes and wound healing.