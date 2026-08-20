Forget Marble And Granite: This Eco-Friendly Alternative Spares Your Wallet While Looking Chic

Deciding on the best countertop for your kitchen during a renovation is a huge decision. Unlike cabinets, which can be painted, you're stuck with the countertop you select (unless you have endless funds to replace it). But there are multiple kitchen countertop materials, including granite, marble, tile, wood, and glass, so how do you pick the perfect countertop material for your kitchen? What you choose depends on your priorities; it's got to be the right blend of attractive, affordable, and durable, not to mention eco-friendly. If sustainability is what you're after, skip the marble or granite and go with porcelain countertops instead.

Porcelain is essentially a mixture of clay and minerals that have been baked at extremely high temperatures. It's made of natural materials that are much easier to come by and therefore more eco-friendly and affordable than marble and granite, which have to be mined directly from the earth. The manufacturing process for porcelain is also quite energy-efficient and environmentally friendly as porcelain doesn't emit VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Porcelain is also recyclable, so there's the possibility of having a countertop made with methods that prioritize sustainability.

Additionally, you may have heard of porcelain in the context of fancy but fragile dishware, but when used to form countertops, the ceramic material is actually highly durable and stain and scratch resistant. Its durability doubles as a planet-friendly perk; because porcelain is so resistant to wear and tear, you won't have to replace your countertops as often as you might with ones made from a more fragile or less durable material.